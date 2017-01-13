High school basketball scores, highlights: Friday, 1/13

(Photo: WCSH)

(NEWS CENTER) -- Friday night's high school basketball action featured a feel-good story out of Narraguagus High School.

Here are the scores from around the state:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bangor Christian 59, Penobscot Valley 37

Buckfield 53, Rangeley Lakes Regional 40

Forest Hills Consolidated 81, North Haven Community 45

Fort Fairfield 67, Fort Kent Community 48

George Stevens 66, Bucksport 33

Machias 65, Woodland 53

Mattanawcook Academy 68, Foxcroft Academy 54

Mount Desert Island 58, Hermon 48

Mountain Valley 67, Dirigo 58

Narraguagus 80, Jonesport-Beals 54

Old Town 49, John Bapst Memorial 42

Penquis Valley 54, Katahdin 45

Richmond 70, Vinalhaven 61

Schenck 44, Dexter Regional 41

Temple Academy 53, Highview Christian Academy 24

Waynflete 60, St. Dominic Regional 32

Wells 62, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 43

Winthrop 78, Carrabec 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bonny Eagle 80, Gorham 42

Dexter Regional 45, Penobscot Valley 23

Forest Hills Consolidated 56, Kents Hill 35

John Bapst Memorial 45, Central 42

Rangeley Lakes Regional 57, Buckfield 23

Richmond 36, Vinalhaven 31

Stearns 60, Searsport District 34

Temple Academy 41, Highview Christian Academy 40

Waynflete 40, St. Dominic Regional 37

