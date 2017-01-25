High school basketball scores, highlights: Wednesday, 1/25

(NEWS CENTER) -- There were some big games on the high school basketball slate for Tuesday night. Wintry weather pushed them back a day and they were worth the wait.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Biddeford 52, Fryeburg Academy 34
Boothbay Region 48, Madison Area Memorial 37
Brunswick 74, Cony 51
Central 50, Old Town 39
Cheverus 70, Lewiston 59
Gould (Arthur R) 81, Temple Academy 72
Greenville 62, Forest Hills Consolidated 35
Hampden Academy 67, Mt. Blue 38
Hermon 61, Foxcroft Academy 46
Houlton Christian Academy 68, Madawaska 37
Lake Region 56, Poland Regional/Whittier 50, OT
Lawrence 44, Waterville Senior 37
Medomak Valley 80, Camden Hills Regional 57
Messalonskee 71, Skowhegan Area 54
North Yarmouth Academy 58, Richmond 39
Old Orchard Beach 45, Pine Tree Academy 35
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 66, Deering 53
Portland 68, Thornton Academy 64
South Portland 68, Falmouth 60
Waynflete 67, St. Dominic Regional 30
Winthrop 71, Carrabec 52
York 58, Marshwood 54
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brunswick 69, Cony 31
Calais 73, Sumner Memorial 34
Camden Hills Regional 69, Medomak Valley 62
Deering 38, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 35
Forest Hills Consolidated 44, Greenville 30
Freeport 47, Cape Elizabeth 42
Gorham 70, Bangor 39
Greely 68, Gray-New Gloucester 55
Hampden Academy 60, Mt. Blue 30
John Bapst Memorial 64, Mattanawcook Academy 31
Lewiston 43, Cheverus 41
Lincoln Academy 57, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 48
Madawaska 65, Wisdom 15
Massabesic 47, The Maine Girls' Academy 45
Old Orchard Beach 45, Pine Tree Academy 35
Presque Isle 63, Houlton 62
Richmond 67, North Yarmouth Academy 29
South Portland 58, Falmouth 39
Temple Academy 44, Hebron Academy 29
Waynflete 38, St. Dominic Regional 28
Yarmouth 36, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 32
York 38, Marshwood 28
