High school basketball state championship schedule and results

(NEWS CENTER) -- Gold Ball weekend has finally arrived for the high school basketball state tournament. By the end of Saturday night, 10 champions will have been crowned.

Here is the state championship schedule which will be updated throughout the weekend:

FRIDAY, March 3rd:

Girls Class 'B' State Championship (Augusta)

Gray-New Gloucester

Houlton 6:05 PM

Boys Class 'B' State Championship (Augusta)

Wells

MDI 7:45 PM

SATURDAY, March 4th:

Girls Class 'AA' State Championship (Augusta)

Gorham

Oxford Hills 6:00 PM

Boys Class 'AA' State Championship (Augusta)

South Portland

Portland 9:00 PM

Girls Class 'A' State Championship (Augusta)

Brunswick

Messalonskee 1:00 PM

Boys Class 'A' State Championship (Augusta)

Greely

Messalonskee 2:45 PM

Girls Class 'C' State Championship (Bangor)

Monmouth

Dexter 7:05 PM

Boys Class 'C' State Championship (Bangor)

Winthrop

George Stevens 8:45 PM

Girls Class 'D' State Championship (Bangor)

Vinalhaven

Shead 1:05 PM

Boys Class 'D' State Championship (Bangor)

Greenville

Machias 2:45 PM

Girls Class 'D' State Championship (Bangor)

Copyright 2017 WCSH