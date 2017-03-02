High school basketball state championship schedule and results

(NEWS CENTER) -- Gold Ball weekend has finally arrived for the high school basketball state tournament. By the end of Saturday night, 10 champions will have been crowned.
Here is the state championship schedule which will be updated throughout the weekend:
FRIDAY, March 3rd:
Girls Class 'B' State Championship (Augusta)
Gray-New Gloucester
Houlton 6:05 PM
Boys Class 'B' State Championship (Augusta)
Wells
MDI 7:45 PM
SATURDAY, March 4th:
Girls Class 'AA' State Championship (Augusta)
Gorham
Oxford Hills 6:00 PM
Boys Class 'AA' State Championship (Augusta)
South Portland
Portland 9:00 PM
Girls Class 'A' State Championship (Augusta)
Brunswick
Messalonskee 1:00 PM
Boys Class 'A' State Championship (Augusta)
Greely
Messalonskee 2:45 PM
Girls Class 'C' State Championship (Bangor)
Boys Class 'C' State Championship (Bangor)
Winthrop
George Stevens 8:45 PM
Girls Class 'D' State Championship (Bangor)
Vinalhaven
Shead 1:05 PM
Boys Class 'D' State Championship (Bangor)
Greenville
Machias 2:45 PM
