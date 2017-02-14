High school basketball tournament preliminary round scores: Tuesday, Feb. 14th

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's officially 'Tourney Time' in Maine! High school basketball teams kicked off the preliminary round with hopes of playing at one of four tournament sites during February vacation.

BOYS BASKETBALL

South Class A Regional Tournament

Preliminary Round

Kennebunk 68, Fryeburg Academy 57, 2OT

South Class B Regional Tournament

Preliminary Round

Gray-New Gloucester 57, Lake Region 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Preliminary Round

Gardiner Area 63, Brewer 50

Oceanside (Coop) 48, Waterville Senior 39

North Class B Regional Tournament

Preliminary Round

Central 43, Washington Academy 32

John Bapst Memorial 55, Ellsworth 39

Mount Desert Island 50, Maine Central Institute 32

Winslow 47, Mount View 14

North Class C Regional Tournament

Preliminary Round

Calais 53, Penobscot Valley 42

Dexter Regional 45, Schenck 28

Narraguagus 60, Fort Kent Community 41

Woodland 52, Fort Fairfield 38

North Class D Regional Tournament

Preliminary Round

Ashland Community 54, East Grand (GHC) 38

South Class A Regional Tournament

Leavitt Area 38, Morse 25

South Class C Regional Tournament

Preliminary Round

Gould (Arthur R) 46, Winthrop 37

Madison Area Memorial 39, St. Dominic Regional 35

Monmouth Academy 56, Searsport District 25

Mt. Abram 49, Hebron Academy 42

Old Orchard Beach 59, North Yarmouth Academy 21

Waynflete 44, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

North Class D Regional Tournament

Preliminary Round

Katahdin vs. Jonesport-Beals, ppd. to Feb 15.

