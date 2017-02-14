WLBZ
High school basketball tournament preliminary round scores: Tuesday, Feb. 14th

WCSH 10:50 PM. EST February 14, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's officially 'Tourney Time' in Maine! High school basketball teams kicked off the preliminary round with hopes of playing at one of four tournament sites during February vacation. 
 
BOYS BASKETBALL
South Class A Regional Tournament
Preliminary Round
Kennebunk 68, Fryeburg Academy 57, 2OT
 
South Class B Regional Tournament
Preliminary Round
Gray-New Gloucester 57, Lake Region 54
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Preliminary Round
Gardiner Area 63, Brewer 50
 
Oceanside (Coop) 48, Waterville Senior 39
 
North Class B Regional Tournament
Preliminary Round
Central 43, Washington Academy 32
 
John Bapst Memorial 55, Ellsworth 39
 
Mount Desert Island 50, Maine Central Institute 32
 
Winslow 47, Mount View 14
 
North Class C Regional Tournament
Preliminary Round
Calais 53, Penobscot Valley 42
 
Dexter Regional 45, Schenck 28
 
Narraguagus 60, Fort Kent Community 41
 
Woodland 52, Fort Fairfield 38
 
North Class D Regional Tournament
Preliminary Round
Ashland Community 54, East Grand (GHC) 38
 
South Class A Regional Tournament
Leavitt Area 38, Morse 25
 
South Class C Regional Tournament
Preliminary Round
Gould (Arthur R) 46, Winthrop 37
 
Madison Area Memorial 39, St. Dominic Regional 35
 
Monmouth Academy 56, Searsport District 25
 
Mt. Abram 49, Hebron Academy 42
 
Old Orchard Beach 59, North Yarmouth Academy 21
 
Waynflete 44, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 28
 
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
North Class D Regional Tournament
Preliminary Round
Katahdin vs. Jonesport-Beals, ppd. to Feb 15.
 

