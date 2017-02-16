High School basketball tournament tips-off at two sites across Maine

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's officially Tourney Time. Mother Nature caused a bit of a delay, forcing players to wait an extra day before hitting the hardwood.

Here are scores from games that have wrapped up in Augusta and Portland.

Girls Class AA North

(5) Cheverus - 44

(4) Bangor - 46 FINAL

(6) Lewiston - 47

(3) Deering - 51 FINAL

Girls Class AA South

(5) Sanford - 33

(4) Maine Girls Academy - 40 FINAL

Boys Class AA North

(5) Oxford Hills - 53

(4) Cheverus - 50 FINAL/OT

(6) Windham - 51

(3) Deering - 47 FINAL

Boys Class AA South

(5) Scarborough - 51

(3) Bonny Eagle - 30 FINAL

(6) Gorham - 42

(3) Sanford - 31 FINAL

