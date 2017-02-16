High School basketball tournament tips-off at two sites across Maine

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's officially Tourney Time. Mother Nature caused a bit of a delay, forcing players to wait an extra day before hitting the hardwood.
Here are scores from games that have wrapped up in Augusta and Portland.
Girls Class AA North
(5) Cheverus - 44
(4) Bangor - 46 FINAL
(6) Lewiston - 47
(3) Deering - 51 FINAL
Girls Class AA South
(5) Sanford - 33
(4) Maine Girls Academy - 40 FINAL
Boys Class AA North
(5) Oxford Hills - 53
(4) Cheverus - 50 FINAL/OT
(6) Windham - 51
(3) Deering - 47 FINAL
Boys Class AA South
(5) Scarborough - 51
(3) Bonny Eagle - 30 FINAL
(6) Gorham - 42
(3) Sanford - 31 FINAL
