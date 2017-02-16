WLBZ
High School basketball tournament tips-off at two sites across Maine

Class 'AA' quarterfinals

WCSH 12:07 AM. EST February 17, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- It's officially Tourney Time. Mother Nature caused a bit of a delay, forcing players to wait an extra day before hitting the hardwood. 

Here are scores from games that have wrapped up in Augusta and Portland. 

 

Girls Class AA North

(5) Cheverus - 44

(4) Bangor - 46    FINAL

(6) Lewiston - 47

(3) Deering -  51         FINAL

Girls Class AA South 

(5) Sanford - 33

(4) Maine Girls Academy - 40     FINAL

 

Boys Class AA North

(5) Oxford Hills - 53 

(4) Cheverus - 50    FINAL/OT

 

(6) Windham - 51

(3) Deering - 47    FINAL

 

Boys Class AA South

(5) Scarborough - 51 

(3) Bonny Eagle - 30          FINAL

 

(6) Gorham - 42

(3) Sanford - 31               FINAL

 

 

