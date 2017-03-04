WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

High school hockey semifinal schedule, results

WCSH 5:19 PM. EST March 04, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- High school basketball teams aren't the only ones looking for state championships this month. High school hockey teams have reached the semifinal round of their state tournament. 

Friday, March 3rd:

Class 'B' South

(4) Greely               5

 (1) Gardiner           2     FINAL

 

(6) Yarmouth             1

(2) York                    8    FINAL

 

Saturday, March 4th:

Class 'A' South 

(3) Scarborough

(2) Cheverus         8PM

 

(4) Portland-Deering

(1) Falmouth 

 

Class 'A' North

(3)  Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth    1

(2)   Bangor                                  2      FINAL

 

(4) St. Dominic                            1

(1) Lewiston                               4        FINAL

 

Class 'B' North

(3) Brewer

(2) Old Town - Orono            5:00 PM

 

(4) Hampden Academy

(1) Waterville                           8:00 PM

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories