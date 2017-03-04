High school hockey semifinal schedule, results

(NEWS CENTER) -- High school basketball teams aren't the only ones looking for state championships this month. High school hockey teams have reached the semifinal round of their state tournament.
Friday, March 3rd:
Class 'B' South
(4) Greely 5
(1) Gardiner 2 FINAL
(6) Yarmouth 1
(2) York 8 FINAL
Saturday, March 4th:
Class 'A' South
(3) Scarborough
(2) Cheverus 8PM
(4) Portland-Deering
(1) Falmouth
Class 'A' North
(3) Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth 1
(2) Bangor 2 FINAL
(4) St. Dominic 1
(1) Lewiston 4 FINAL
Class 'B' North
(3) Brewer
(2) Old Town - Orono 5:00 PM
(4) Hampden Academy
(1) Waterville 8:00 PM
Copyright 2017 WCSH
