High school hockey semifinal schedule, results

(NEWS CENTER) -- High school basketball teams aren't the only ones looking for state championships this month. High school hockey teams have reached the semifinal round of their state tournament.

Friday, March 3rd:

Class 'B' South

(4) Greely 5

(1) Gardiner 2 FINAL

(6) Yarmouth 1

(2) York 8 FINAL

Saturday, March 4th:

Class 'A' South

(3) Scarborough

(2) Cheverus 8PM

(4) Portland-Deering

(1) Falmouth

Class 'A' North

(3) Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth 1

(2) Bangor 2 FINAL

(4) St. Dominic 1

(1) Lewiston 4 FINAL

Class 'B' North

(3) Brewer

(2) Old Town - Orono 5:00 PM

(4) Hampden Academy

(1) Waterville 8:00 PM

