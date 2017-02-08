High school hoop scores and highlights: Wednesday, 2/08

(NEWS CENTER) -- High school basketball teams from across the state snuck in some games before the next winter storm hits the area. Here are the scores from Wednesday night as the regular season winds down.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boothbay Region 79, Wiscasset 56
Calais 40, Bucksport 34
Cony 79, Camden Hills Regional 70
Edward Little 58, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 55
Falmouth 60, Cape Elizabeth 44
Gray-New Gloucester 72, Freeport 33
Greenville 59, Penobscot Valley 27
Islesboro Central 52, Rangeley Lakes Regional 44
John Bapst Memorial 42, Mattanawcook Academy 36
Maine Central Institute 42, Maranacook Community 36
Morse 69, Waterville Senior 54
Mountain Valley 64, Dirigo 51
Narraguagus 88, Sumner Memorial 70
North Yarmouth Academy 79, Temple Academy 52
Old Orchard Beach 65, St. Dominic Regional 34
Portland 67, Cheverus 44
Richmond 89, Valley 37
Thornton Academy 66, Windham 54
Van Buren District 41, Madawaska 36
Washington Academy 67, Old Town 51
Waynflete 59, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 29
Wells 82, Poland Regional/Whittier 56
Westbrook 53, Biddeford 44
Winslow 54, Erskine Academy 37
Winthrop 55, Hall-Dale 51
Yarmouth 79, Lake Region 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Gould (Arthur R) vs. Pine Tree Academy, ppd.
Lawrence vs. Brewer, ppd. to Feb 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Biddeford 43, Westbrook 27
Brunswick 50, Lewiston 32
Bucksport 74, Sumner Memorial 37
Calais 62, Machias 16
Camden Hills Regional 58, Cony 44
Cape Elizabeth 42, Falmouth 34
Dexter Regional 48, Stearns 32
Easton 42, Washburn District 25
George Stevens 45, Searsport District 25
Gorham 63, Cheverus 50
Gray-New Gloucester 58, Freeport 29
Hebron Academy 46, Gould (Arthur R) 40
Houlton 52, Hermon 36
Madawaska 66, Van Buren District 17
Madison Area Memorial 55, Wiscasset 28
Maine Central Institute 65, Maranacook Community 38
Messalonskee 61, Bangor 39
Mount Desert Island 38, Ellsworth 25
Mountain Valley 59, Dirigo 26
Narraguagus 45, Washington Academy 29
Noble 63, Massabesic 49
North Yarmouth Academy 66, Temple Academy 59
Orono 45, Old Town 31
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 42, Edward Little 36
Pine Tree Academy 48, Hyde 28
Piscataquis Community 63, Lee Academy 23
Rangeley Lakes Regional 49, Islesboro Central 15
Richmond 53, Valley 16
Schenck 34, Penquis Valley 27
Shead 67, Katahdin 41
South Aroostook Community 71, Central Aroostook 43
South Portland 46, Bonny Eagle 29
St. Dominic Regional 42, Old Orchard Beach 36
Thornton Academy 56, Windham 30
Waterville Senior 41, Morse 20
Waynflete 42, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 33
Winthrop 37, Hall-Dale 28
Yarmouth 32, Lake Region 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brewer vs. Lawrence, ppd. to Feb 10.
