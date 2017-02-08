High school hoop scores and highlights: Wednesday, 2/08

(NEWS CENTER) -- High school basketball teams from across the state snuck in some games before the next winter storm hits the area. Here are the scores from Wednesday night as the regular season winds down.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boothbay Region 79, Wiscasset 56

Calais 40, Bucksport 34

Cony 79, Camden Hills Regional 70

Edward Little 58, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 55

Falmouth 60, Cape Elizabeth 44

Gray-New Gloucester 72, Freeport 33

Greenville 59, Penobscot Valley 27

Islesboro Central 52, Rangeley Lakes Regional 44

John Bapst Memorial 42, Mattanawcook Academy 36

Maine Central Institute 42, Maranacook Community 36

Morse 69, Waterville Senior 54

Mountain Valley 64, Dirigo 51

Narraguagus 88, Sumner Memorial 70

North Yarmouth Academy 79, Temple Academy 52

Old Orchard Beach 65, St. Dominic Regional 34

Portland 67, Cheverus 44

Richmond 89, Valley 37

Thornton Academy 66, Windham 54

Van Buren District 41, Madawaska 36

Washington Academy 67, Old Town 51

Waynflete 59, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 29

Wells 82, Poland Regional/Whittier 56

Westbrook 53, Biddeford 44

Winslow 54, Erskine Academy 37

Winthrop 55, Hall-Dale 51

Yarmouth 79, Lake Region 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Gould (Arthur R) vs. Pine Tree Academy, ppd.

Lawrence vs. Brewer, ppd. to Feb 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Biddeford 43, Westbrook 27

Brunswick 50, Lewiston 32

Bucksport 74, Sumner Memorial 37

Calais 62, Machias 16

Camden Hills Regional 58, Cony 44

Cape Elizabeth 42, Falmouth 34

Dexter Regional 48, Stearns 32

Easton 42, Washburn District 25

George Stevens 45, Searsport District 25

Gorham 63, Cheverus 50

Gray-New Gloucester 58, Freeport 29

Hebron Academy 46, Gould (Arthur R) 40

Houlton 52, Hermon 36

Madawaska 66, Van Buren District 17

Madison Area Memorial 55, Wiscasset 28

Maine Central Institute 65, Maranacook Community 38

Messalonskee 61, Bangor 39

Mount Desert Island 38, Ellsworth 25

Mountain Valley 59, Dirigo 26

Narraguagus 45, Washington Academy 29

Noble 63, Massabesic 49

North Yarmouth Academy 66, Temple Academy 59

Orono 45, Old Town 31

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 42, Edward Little 36

Pine Tree Academy 48, Hyde 28

Piscataquis Community 63, Lee Academy 23

Rangeley Lakes Regional 49, Islesboro Central 15

Richmond 53, Valley 16

Schenck 34, Penquis Valley 27

Shead 67, Katahdin 41

South Aroostook Community 71, Central Aroostook 43

South Portland 46, Bonny Eagle 29

St. Dominic Regional 42, Old Orchard Beach 36

Thornton Academy 56, Windham 30

Waterville Senior 41, Morse 20

Waynflete 42, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 33

Winthrop 37, Hall-Dale 28

Yarmouth 32, Lake Region 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brewer vs. Lawrence, ppd. to Feb 10.