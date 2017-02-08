WLBZ
High school hoop scores and highlights: Wednesday, 2/08

WCSH 9:56 PM. EST February 08, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- High school basketball teams from across the state snuck in some games before the next winter storm hits the area. Here are the scores from Wednesday night as the regular season winds down. 
 
 
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boothbay Region 79, Wiscasset 56
 
Calais 40, Bucksport 34
 
Cony 79, Camden Hills Regional 70
 
Edward Little 58, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 55
 
Falmouth 60, Cape Elizabeth 44
 
Gray-New Gloucester 72, Freeport 33
 
Greenville 59, Penobscot Valley 27
 
Islesboro Central 52, Rangeley Lakes Regional 44
 
John Bapst Memorial 42, Mattanawcook Academy 36
 
Maine Central Institute 42, Maranacook Community 36
 
Morse 69, Waterville Senior 54
 
Mountain Valley 64, Dirigo 51
 
Narraguagus 88, Sumner Memorial 70
 
North Yarmouth Academy 79, Temple Academy 52
 
Old Orchard Beach 65, St. Dominic Regional 34
 
Portland 67, Cheverus 44
 
Richmond 89, Valley 37
 
Thornton Academy 66, Windham 54
 
Van Buren District 41, Madawaska 36
 
Washington Academy 67, Old Town 51
 
Waynflete 59, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 29
 
Wells 82, Poland Regional/Whittier 56
 
Westbrook 53, Biddeford 44
 
Winslow 54, Erskine Academy 37
 
Winthrop 55, Hall-Dale 51
 
Yarmouth 79, Lake Region 40
 
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Gould (Arthur R) vs. Pine Tree Academy, ppd.
 
Lawrence vs. Brewer, ppd. to Feb 10.
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Biddeford 43, Westbrook 27
 
Brunswick 50, Lewiston 32
 
Bucksport 74, Sumner Memorial 37
 
Calais 62, Machias 16
 
Camden Hills Regional 58, Cony 44
 
Cape Elizabeth 42, Falmouth 34
 
Dexter Regional 48, Stearns 32
 
Easton 42, Washburn District 25
 
George Stevens 45, Searsport District 25
 
Gorham 63, Cheverus 50
 
Gray-New Gloucester 58, Freeport 29
 
Hebron Academy 46, Gould (Arthur R) 40
 
Houlton 52, Hermon 36
 
Madawaska 66, Van Buren District 17
 
Madison Area Memorial 55, Wiscasset 28
 
Maine Central Institute 65, Maranacook Community 38
 
Messalonskee 61, Bangor 39
 
Mount Desert Island 38, Ellsworth 25
 
Mountain Valley 59, Dirigo 26
 
Narraguagus 45, Washington Academy 29
 
Noble 63, Massabesic 49
 
North Yarmouth Academy 66, Temple Academy 59
 
Orono 45, Old Town 31
 
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 42, Edward Little 36
 
Pine Tree Academy 48, Hyde 28
 
Piscataquis Community 63, Lee Academy 23
 
Rangeley Lakes Regional 49, Islesboro Central 15
 
Richmond 53, Valley 16
 
Schenck 34, Penquis Valley 27
 
Shead 67, Katahdin 41
 
South Aroostook Community 71, Central Aroostook 43
 
South Portland 46, Bonny Eagle 29
 
St. Dominic Regional 42, Old Orchard Beach 36
 
Thornton Academy 56, Windham 30
 
Waterville Senior 41, Morse 20
 
Waynflete 42, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 33
 
Winthrop 37, Hall-Dale 28
 
Yarmouth 32, Lake Region 23
 
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brewer vs. Lawrence, ppd. to Feb 10.
 
 

Copyright 2017 WCSH


