High school ice hockey Travis Roy Award semifinalists announced

WCSH 12:00 AM. EST March 09, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- While high school hockey players are currently fighting for a state championship, some also have another award on their radar. 

On Wednesday, the eight semifinalists were announced for the Travis Roy Award which will be given to the top senior hockey player during the Class A Hockey Banquet on March 26th. 

The semifinalists are:

Jeromey Rancourt - Lewiston

Noah Toussaint - St. Dominic

Cam Wilson - Cony

Derek Fournier - Bangor

Ricky Ruck - Biddeford

Eric Murray - Scarborough

Tanner McClure - Bonny Eagle 

Robbier Armitage - Falmouth 

