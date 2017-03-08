High school ice hockey Travis Roy Award semifinalists announced

(NEWS CENTER) -- While high school hockey players are currently fighting for a state championship, some also have another award on their radar.
On Wednesday, the eight semifinalists were announced for the Travis Roy Award which will be given to the top senior hockey player during the Class A Hockey Banquet on March 26th.
The semifinalists are:
Jeromey Rancourt - Lewiston
Noah Toussaint - St. Dominic
Cam Wilson - Cony
Derek Fournier - Bangor
Ricky Ruck - Biddeford
Eric Murray - Scarborough
Tanner McClure - Bonny Eagle
Robbier Armitage - Falmouth
