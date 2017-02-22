High school senior steps in as director for Calais school band

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Despite not having a director --the Calais school band performed Wednesday morning during tournament week and was led by high school senior Riley Sluzenski.

“In the past 6 months we've had six different teachers and subs” Sluzenski said. “It’s been a lot”.

Sluzenski was elected band president at the beginning of the year – she and another student, junior Kylie Donovan, stepped up to help. “It's a little scary the first time you get up in front of the whole class” Sluzenski said. “You don't really know what you're doing and they don't really know what they're doing and you're just trying”.

The band has been rehearsing for high school basketball tournament for the past three months. “A lot of the band members that of been supportive” Sluzenski said. “They helped me find music and get it collected and help organize”.

The pep band is a big part of the Calais community – their support is one of the biggest reasons the students have been able to succeed at running the program. “It's really great to be able to go out and know that you know that we're up there playing and the people in the stands really like hearing us” Sluzenski said.

The Calais girl’s basketball team fell short to George Stevens Academy Wednesday morning – band members say that they are just thankful to have had the opportunity. The school recently hired a director to fill the position – they will begin next week.

