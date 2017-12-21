(NEWS CENTER & AP) -- Here are some high school sports scores from games played on December 21, 2017:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greely 51, Falmouth 40
Jonesport-Beals 82, Highview Christian Academy 19
Oak Hill 47, Carrabec 42
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 65, North Yarmouth Academy 40
Pine Tree Academy 70, Vinalhaven 27
Forest Hills Consolidated 67, Buckfield 31
Hall-Dale 75, Mountain Valley 50
Machias 69, Narraguagus 65
Searsport District 37, Bangor Christian 36
Woodland 53, Calais 48
Bucksport 64, Deer Isle-Stonington 43
Central 52, Penquis Valley 31
Dirigo 51, Lisbon 35
George Stevens 83, Sumner Memorial 45
Mattanawcook Academy 96, Stearns 36
Schenck 58, Penobscot Valley 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Greely 61, Falmouth 35
Boothbay Region 43, Richmond 32
Sanford 47, Massabesic 44
Narraguagus 82, Machias 17
Traip 48, North Yarmouth Academy 33
Forest Hills Consolidated 33, Buckfield 26
Deer Isle-Stonington 57, Bucksport 39
Gray-New Gloucester 47, Poland Regional/Whittier 37
Marshwood 51, Wells 27
Mt. Blue 34, Cony 24
Nokomis Regional 51, Medomak Valley 45
Fort Kent Community 58, Washburn District 35
Lewiston 32, Cheverus 26
Searsport District 52, Bangor Christian 34
Winthrop 68, Telstar Regional 30
BOYS HOCKEY:
Cheverus 4, Biddeford 2
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs