(NEWS CENTER & AP) -- Here are some high school sports scores from games played on December 21, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Greely 51, Falmouth 40

Jonesport-Beals 82, Highview Christian Academy 19



Oak Hill 47, Carrabec 42



Traip (Robert W.) Academy 65, North Yarmouth Academy 40



Pine Tree Academy 70, Vinalhaven 27



Forest Hills Consolidated 67, Buckfield 31



Hall-Dale 75, Mountain Valley 50



Machias 69, Narraguagus 65



Searsport District 37, Bangor Christian 36



Woodland 53, Calais 48



Bucksport 64, Deer Isle-Stonington 43



Central 52, Penquis Valley 31



Dirigo 51, Lisbon 35



George Stevens 83, Sumner Memorial 45



Mattanawcook Academy 96, Stearns 36



Schenck 58, Penobscot Valley 55





GIRLS BASKETBALL

Greely 61, Falmouth 35

Boothbay Region 43, Richmond 32

Sanford 47, Massabesic 44

Narraguagus 82, Machias 17



Traip 48, North Yarmouth Academy 33



Forest Hills Consolidated 33, Buckfield 26



Deer Isle-Stonington 57, Bucksport 39



Gray-New Gloucester 47, Poland Regional/Whittier 37



Marshwood 51, Wells 27



Mt. Blue 34, Cony 24



Nokomis Regional 51, Medomak Valley 45



Fort Kent Community 58, Washburn District 35



Lewiston 32, Cheverus 26



Searsport District 52, Bangor Christian 34



Winthrop 68, Telstar Regional 30

BOYS HOCKEY:

Cheverus 4, Biddeford 2



