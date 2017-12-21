WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 11 closing alerts
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

High school sports scoreboard: Thursday, December 21

WCSH 10:42 PM. EST December 21, 2017

(NEWS CENTER & AP) -- Here are some high school sports scores from games played on December 21, 2017:

BOYS BASKETBALL    

Greely 51, Falmouth 40

Jonesport-Beals 82, Highview Christian Academy 19
    
Oak Hill 47, Carrabec 42
    
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 65, North Yarmouth Academy 40
    
Pine Tree Academy 70, Vinalhaven 27
    
Forest Hills Consolidated 67, Buckfield 31
    
Hall-Dale 75, Mountain Valley 50
    
Machias 69, Narraguagus 65
    
Searsport District 37, Bangor Christian 36
    
Woodland 53, Calais 48
    
Bucksport 64, Deer Isle-Stonington 43
    
Central 52, Penquis Valley 31
    
Dirigo 51, Lisbon 35
    
George Stevens 83, Sumner Memorial 45
    
Mattanawcook Academy 96, Stearns 36
    
Schenck 58, Penobscot Valley 55


    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    

Greely 61, Falmouth 35

Boothbay Region 43, Richmond 32

Sanford 47, Massabesic 44

Narraguagus 82, Machias 17
    
Traip  48, North Yarmouth Academy 33
    
Forest Hills Consolidated 33, Buckfield 26
    
Deer Isle-Stonington 57, Bucksport 39
    
Gray-New Gloucester 47, Poland Regional/Whittier 37
    
Marshwood 51, Wells 27
    
Mt. Blue 34, Cony 24
    
Nokomis Regional 51, Medomak Valley 45
    
Fort Kent Community 58, Washburn District 35
    
Lewiston 32, Cheverus 26
    
Searsport District 52, Bangor Christian 34
    
Winthrop 68, Telstar Regional 30

 

BOYS HOCKEY:

Cheverus 4, Biddeford 2
 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories