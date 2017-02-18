High school state championships earned across the state

(NEWS CENTER) -- It was a busy Saturday afternoon consisting of much more than basketball games. Multiple state championships were battled for in wrestling, indoor track and swimming.

At Camden Hills High School, the Marshwood Hawks repeated at state champions. Meanwhile, in Bucksports, the Wells Warriors claimed the Class B wrestling crown.

In swimming, the Old Town boys racked up 327 points to win the Class B state championship.

At the Class B indoor track meet, the MDI boys team won its first-ever state championship while the Greely girls brought home their 14th state title.

