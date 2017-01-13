Lineman Awards contenders narrowed to final six

The Gaziano Linemen Awards narrows its list of contenders to six finalists for the 2016 season (Photo: Kmack, Michael, Custom)

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- For six of the biggest athletes on their football teams, only a big award will do to properly recognize them.

The selection committee for the Frank J. Gaziano Memorial Lineman Awards narrowed its list of contenders down to six finalists on Friday with honors split evenly between offensive and defensive players. The finalists are:

Nicholas Bartholomew, Thornton Academy

Parker Gammon, Bonny Eagle High School

Austin Lufkin, Brewer High School

David Redmond, Westbrook High School

Raffaele Salamone, Deering High School

Dylan Wike, Portland High School

The award was named to remember Frank Gaziano, who played college and professional football and founded National Distributors in South Portland. One player each on offense and defense is chosen to receive a scholarship of $5,000. The remaining finalists each receive $1,000.

The winners will be announced in a ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center on January 28.

