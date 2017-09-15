The Fifth Quarter: Week 3 HS football scores and highlights

Scores – Friday, Sept. 15
Windham 20, Lewiston 14
Wells 14, Cape Elizabeth 7
Morse 28, Yarmouth 8
Cony 26, Brunswick 14
South Portland 20, Deering 6
Brewer 36, Mt. Blue 14
Bonny Eagle 68, Portland 14
Lisbon/St. Dominic 22, Mtn. Valley 20
MCI 52, Belfast 14
Greely 31, Westbrook 6
Oxford Hills 47, Bangor 7
Gorham 20, Medomak 6
Marshwood 35, Biddeford 21
MDI 43, Bucksport 22
Sanford 35, Massabesic 7
John Bapst 25, Old Town 14
Kennebunk 51, Falmouth 34
Thornton Academy 32, Scarborough 28
Old Orchard Beach 30, Oak Hill 13
Messalonskee 57, Skowhegan 42
Mattanawcook Acad. 40, Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA 20
Lawrence 63, Hampden Academy 6
Hermon 41, Ellsworth/Sumner 0
Foxcroft Academy 61 - Washington Academy 14
© 2017 WCSH-TV
