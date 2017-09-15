WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

The Fifth Quarter: Week 3 HS football scores and highlights

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 10:46 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

Scores – Friday, Sept. 15

Windham 20, Lewiston 14

Wells 14, Cape Elizabeth 7

Morse 28, Yarmouth 8

Cony 26, Brunswick 14

South Portland 20, Deering 6

Brewer 36, Mt. Blue 14

Bonny Eagle 68, Portland 14

Lisbon/St. Dominic 22, Mtn. Valley 20

MCI 52, Belfast 14

Greely 31, Westbrook 6

Oxford Hills 47, Bangor 7

Gorham 20, Medomak 6

Marshwood 35, Biddeford 21

MDI 43, Bucksport 22

Sanford 35, Massabesic 7

John Bapst 25, Old Town 14

Kennebunk 51, Falmouth 34

Thornton Academy 32, Scarborough 28

Old Orchard Beach 30, Oak Hill 13

Messalonskee 57, Skowhegan 42

Mattanawcook Acad.  40, Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA 20

Lawrence 63, Hampden Academy 6 

Hermon 41, Ellsworth/Sumner 0

Foxcroft Academy 61 - Washington Academy 14

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories