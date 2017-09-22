WLBZ
The Fifth Quarter: Week 4 HS football scores and highlights

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 10:01 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

9/22: Final scores

Lewiston 40, Bangor 7

Edward Little 7, Oxford Hills/Buckfield 6

Marshwood 42, Lawrence 0

Kennebunk 54, Gorham 8

Scarborough 63, Massabesic 14

MDI 44, Hermon 6

Cony 32, Mt. Blue 8

Wells 25, Madison/Carrabec 21

Ellsworth/Sumner 28, Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA 14

Old Town 30, Stearns/Schenck 0

York 17, Gardiner 14

Mountain Valley 46, Mattanawcook 14

Spruce Mountain 34, Winthrop/Monmouth 8

Skowhegan 48, Brunswick 29

Oceanside 28, Oak Hill 20

Falmouth 42, Biddeford 30

Bonny Eagle 48, South Portland 0

Lake Region 39, Yarmouth 14

Foxcroft Academy 45, Bucksport 18

Morse 22, Mt. Ararat 12

Cape Elizabeth 35, MCI 15

Greely 34, Brewer 20

Westbrook 21, Noble 14

