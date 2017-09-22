The Fifth Quarter: Week 4 HS football scores and highlights

9/22: Final scores
Lewiston 40, Bangor 7
Edward Little 7, Oxford Hills/Buckfield 6
Marshwood 42, Lawrence 0
Kennebunk 54, Gorham 8
Scarborough 63, Massabesic 14
MDI 44, Hermon 6
Cony 32, Mt. Blue 8
Wells 25, Madison/Carrabec 21
Ellsworth/Sumner 28, Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA 14
Old Town 30, Stearns/Schenck 0
York 17, Gardiner 14
Mountain Valley 46, Mattanawcook 14
Spruce Mountain 34, Winthrop/Monmouth 8
Skowhegan 48, Brunswick 29
Oceanside 28, Oak Hill 20
Falmouth 42, Biddeford 30
Bonny Eagle 48, South Portland 0
Lake Region 39, Yarmouth 14
Foxcroft Academy 45, Bucksport 18
Morse 22, Mt. Ararat 12
Cape Elizabeth 35, MCI 15
Greely 34, Brewer 20
Westbrook 21, Noble 14
