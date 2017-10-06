WLBZ
The Fifth Quarter: Week 6 HS football scores and highlights

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 11:10 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

Maine high school football scores for Week 5:

Portland 56, Bangor 0

Hermon 39, Belfast 12

Skowhegan 54, Biddeford 56

Massabesic 12, Bonny Eagle 61

Washington Academy 8, Bucksport 55

Maranacook 18, Camden Hills 30

Hampden Academy 7, Cony 59

Orono 0, Dirigo 33

Deering 12, Edward Little 33

Mt. View 3, Foxcroft Academy 49

Fryeburg Academy 40, Gorham 8

Medomak Valley 14, Gray-New Gloucester

York 27, Lake Region 13

Brunswick 20, Lawrence 23

Cape Elizabeth 41, Leavitt 19

Cheverus 20, Lewiston 14

Falmouth 19, Marshwood 42

Brewer 33, Messalonskee 36

Freeport 20, Morse 44

Kennebunk 37, Mt. Ararat 0

Westbrook 28, Mt. Blue 27

Greely 32, Noble 0

John Bapst 28, Oceanside 57

MCI 42, Old Town 8

Thornton Academy 40, Oxford Hills/Buckfield 0

Boothbay 8, Sacopee Valley 6

Sanford 7, South Portland 28

Lisbon/St. Dominic 22, Spruce Mtn. 6

Ellsworth/Sumner 49, Stearns/Schenck 7

MDI 56, Waterville 14

Scarborough 66, Windham 7

Poland 0, Winthrop/Monmouth 19

Wells 53, Yarmouth 7

