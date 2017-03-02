Varsity Club: Austin Dutremble / Biddeford High School

(NEWS CENTER)-- Thursday night means it's time to induct a new member into the Varsity Club. This week we head to Biddeford High School to meet senior scholar/athlete Austin Dutremble.

If you know someone who would make a good varsity club member, have a coach or school administrator send an email to VarsityClub@wcsh6.com or VarsityClub@wlbz2.com. From Aroostook county to York county and everywhere in between, we will highlight a new student/athlete each week on NEWS CENTER at 6.

Copyright 2017 WCSH