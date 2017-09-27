Varsity Club: Kaylee Porter / Erskine Academy

"I think she's going on 200-ish hours of community service and that's outside of the clubs themselves and the time that those meetings take. Plus her three sports and plus her gpa, and I'm like, this is exactly what they're looking for in a Varsity Club member. She has the whole package going for her..." said David Currier who is her coach.

Kaylee Porter has made the most of her time at Erskine Academy. The 2-time state champion in track also holds four school records, has a job, a Grade Point Average of just over 94, is in the National Honor Society and is the President of the Maine Association of Student Councils.We are always looking for more kids in our state to feature. From York County to Aroostook County and everywhere in between. If you know of a senior who would make a good varsity club candidate, have a coach, teacher or school administrator send an e-mail to Varsity-Club-at-wcsh6.com or Varsity-Club-at-wlbz2.com. A new student will be showcased each week at this time and at the end of the year a $2500 dollar scholarship will be presented to one boy and one girl in memory of Bruce Glasier who pioneered this feature at NEWS CENTER more then 30 years ago.