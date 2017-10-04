Varsity Club: Michaela Jordan / Cheverus High School

(NEWS CENTER)-- Back in 1991, Diana Murphy from Sacopee Valley was inducted into the Varsity Club. 26 years later, her daughter, Michaela Jordan gets her chance to do the same.

"Mediocrity is not part of her makeup. If I had to start a team, I would start with Michaela hands down. That's not a slight on any other players in the state." said her soccer coach Craig Roberts.

Michaela is a well rounded student with a 3.94 gpa, a 1450 SAT score and she also has played Varsity Soccer for four years and is on the Varsity Basketball team as well.

If you know a senior in high school who should be considered for the Varsity Club, have a coach or teacher or school administrator send an e-mail to VarsityClub@wcsh6.com or VarsityClub@wlbz2.com. A new student will be featured each week at this time and at the end of the year there will be a twenty-five hundred dollar scholarship given out to one boy and one girl in memory of Bruce Glasier who started the Varsity Club feature back in the 1980's.

