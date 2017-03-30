WLBZ
Close

Varsity Club: Sam Bonnevie / Greely High School

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 4:43 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

(NEWS CENTER)-- This week on the Varsity Ckub, we head to Greely High School to meet senior scholar/athlete Sam Bonnevie. Moving forward, the Varsity Club will be seen on Fridays both on the morning report and on NEWS CENTER at 6pm.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories