Future of pro hockey in Portland takes four paths

Last second goal (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) -- Four groups are interested in returning professional hockey to Portland, and Cross Insurance Arena trustees are meeting next week to review their proposals.

Mitchell Berkowitz, chair of the arena’s board of trustees, said Wednesday that the board’s Strategic Development Committee will meet in executive session Monday to review “what we believe are (four) reasonable proposals” and will make a recommendation at the board’s next full meeting on March 8.

Click here to read more on this story from our media partners at The Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram.

Copyright 2017 WCSH