WLBZ
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Lewiston, Waterville skate to hockey championships

Both Lewiston (Class A) and Waterville (Class B) are repeat champions in boys high school hockey

WCSH 2:24 PM. EST March 12, 2017

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Winning never gets old for Maine's state high school hockey champions.

Just like last year, Lewiston once again won the Class A title while Waterville won in Class B. Both games were played on Saturday at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

Lewiston asserted its dominance from the start against Falmouth. The Blue Devils took a 4-0 lead into the third period and went on to win 6-2.

CLASS A:

Lewiston 6

Falmouth 2    FINAL

The match between Waterville and York was tighter for most of the game. Waterville surged to win 7-4 despite being tied 4-4 earlier in the third period.

CLASS B:

Waterville 7

York 4            FINAL

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories