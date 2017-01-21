HOUSE DIVIDED: Portland family will intensely watch AFC Championship Game

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- People through out New England will be glued to their televisions on Sunday to watch the Patriots battle the Steelers in their sixth-straight AFC Championship game appearance.

In Maine, not everyone will be cheering for the home team.

In fact, one Portland family will be split on game day with some cheering for the Patriots and others cheering for the Steelers.

There's a lot on the line here! NEWS CENTER's Johnny Mehler has their story.

