HS basketball highlights and scores: February 10th

5th Quarter basketball scores & highlights (Photo: wcsh)

BOYS BASKETBALL:



Bangor 57, Lewiston 43



Brewer 56, Lawrence 44



Cape Elizabeth 51, Fryeburg Academy 38



Carrabec 50, Mt. Abram 46



Central 67, Washington Academy 57



Cony 42, Erskine Academy 40



Dexter Regional 58, Bucksport 31



Edward Little 86, Mt. Ararat 55



Gardiner Area 69, Oceanside (Coop) 56



George Stevens 78, Narraguagus 55



Gray-New Gloucester 53, Poland Regional/Whittier 51



Greely 61, Falmouth 43



Houlton 53, Calais 41



Lake Region 49, Freeport 43



Lee Academy 75, Penquis Valley 35



Maranacook Community 59, Lincoln Academy 51



Marshwood 67, Noble 44



Medomak Valley 63, Belfast Area 58



Messalonskee 74, Waterville Senior 37



Mount Desert Island 74, Ellsworth 37



Nokomis Regional 70, Mt. Blue 54



North Yarmouth Academy 66, St. Dominic Regional 24



Orono 55, Old Town 38



Oxford Hills Comprehensive 67, Leavitt Area 62



Piscataquis Community 73, Penobscot Valley 43



Sanford 68, Massabesic 41



Scarborough 50, Bonny Eagle 42



Schenck 80, Stearns 51



Skowhegan Area 53, Mount View 27



South Aroostook Community 97, Katahdin 69



South Portland 54, Deering 31



Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 47, Maine Central Institute 31



Sumner Memorial 56, Searsport District 44



Thornton Academy 70, Biddeford 52



Traip (Robert W.) Academy 54, Old Orchard Beach 50



Windham 55, Gorham 49



Winslow 59, Morse 44



Yarmouth 69, Wells 52



York 44, Kennebunk 37



GIRLS BASKETBALL:



Bonny Eagle 45, Scarborough 35



Central 49, Foxcroft Academy 39



Cheverus 49, The Maine Girls' Academy 26



Cony 51, Erskine Academy 42



Deering 62, Portland 42



Edward Little 56, Mt. Ararat 31



Fryeburg Academy 44, Cape Elizabeth 39



Gorham 57, Windham 27



Gray-New Gloucester 59, Poland Regional/Whittier 31



Greely 63, Falmouth 48



Lake Region 64, Freeport 49



Lawrence 55, Brewer 49



Lewiston 42, Bangor 34



Lincoln Academy 70, Maranacook Community 47



Marshwood 57, Noble 26



Medomak Valley 55, Belfast Area 33



Messalonskee 55, Waterville Senior 32



Mt. Abram 42, Carrabec 38



Nokomis Regional 43, Mt. Blue 31



Oceanside (Coop) 53, Gardiner Area 39



Oxford Hills Comprehensive 47, Leavitt Area 15



Penobscot Valley 39, Piscataquis Community 38



Sanford 45, Massabesic 38



Skowhegan Area 53, Mount View 27



South Portland 62, Westbrook 43



Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 51, Maine Central Institute 48



St. Dominic Regional 52, North Yarmouth Academy 35



Thornton Academy 60, Biddeford 33



Traip (Robert W.) Academy 48, Old Orchard Beach 28



Waynflete 45, Sacopee Valley 39, OT



Wells 36, Yarmouth 26



Winslow 42, Morse 30



York 43, Kennebunk 33

Copyright 2017 WCSH