HS basketball highlights and scores: February 10th

BOYS BASKETBALL:
Bangor 57, Lewiston 43
Brewer 56, Lawrence 44
Cape Elizabeth 51, Fryeburg Academy 38
Carrabec 50, Mt. Abram 46
Central 67, Washington Academy 57
Cony 42, Erskine Academy 40
Dexter Regional 58, Bucksport 31
Edward Little 86, Mt. Ararat 55
Gardiner Area 69, Oceanside (Coop) 56
George Stevens 78, Narraguagus 55
Gray-New Gloucester 53, Poland Regional/Whittier 51
Greely 61, Falmouth 43
Houlton 53, Calais 41
Lake Region 49, Freeport 43
Lee Academy 75, Penquis Valley 35
Maranacook Community 59, Lincoln Academy 51
Marshwood 67, Noble 44
Medomak Valley 63, Belfast Area 58
Messalonskee 74, Waterville Senior 37
Mount Desert Island 74, Ellsworth 37
Nokomis Regional 70, Mt. Blue 54
North Yarmouth Academy 66, St. Dominic Regional 24
Orono 55, Old Town 38
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 67, Leavitt Area 62
Piscataquis Community 73, Penobscot Valley 43
Sanford 68, Massabesic 41
Scarborough 50, Bonny Eagle 42
Schenck 80, Stearns 51
Skowhegan Area 53, Mount View 27
South Aroostook Community 97, Katahdin 69
South Portland 54, Deering 31
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 47, Maine Central Institute 31
Sumner Memorial 56, Searsport District 44
Thornton Academy 70, Biddeford 52
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 54, Old Orchard Beach 50
Windham 55, Gorham 49
Winslow 59, Morse 44
Yarmouth 69, Wells 52
York 44, Kennebunk 37
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Bonny Eagle 45, Scarborough 35
Central 49, Foxcroft Academy 39
Cheverus 49, The Maine Girls' Academy 26
Cony 51, Erskine Academy 42
Deering 62, Portland 42
Edward Little 56, Mt. Ararat 31
Fryeburg Academy 44, Cape Elizabeth 39
Gorham 57, Windham 27
Gray-New Gloucester 59, Poland Regional/Whittier 31
Greely 63, Falmouth 48
Lake Region 64, Freeport 49
Lawrence 55, Brewer 49
Lewiston 42, Bangor 34
Lincoln Academy 70, Maranacook Community 47
Marshwood 57, Noble 26
Medomak Valley 55, Belfast Area 33
Messalonskee 55, Waterville Senior 32
Mt. Abram 42, Carrabec 38
Nokomis Regional 43, Mt. Blue 31
Oceanside (Coop) 53, Gardiner Area 39
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 47, Leavitt Area 15
Penobscot Valley 39, Piscataquis Community 38
Sanford 45, Massabesic 38
Skowhegan Area 53, Mount View 27
South Portland 62, Westbrook 43
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 51, Maine Central Institute 48
St. Dominic Regional 52, North Yarmouth Academy 35
Thornton Academy 60, Biddeford 33
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 48, Old Orchard Beach 28
Waynflete 45, Sacopee Valley 39, OT
Wells 36, Yarmouth 26
Winslow 42, Morse 30
York 43, Kennebunk 33
