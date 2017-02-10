WLBZ
Close

HS basketball highlights and scores: February 10th

Fifth Quarter, basketball style, Feb. 11

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 1:12 AM. EST February 11, 2017

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Bangor 57, Lewiston 43

Brewer 56, Lawrence 44

Cape Elizabeth 51, Fryeburg Academy 38

Carrabec 50, Mt. Abram 46

Central 67, Washington Academy 57

Cony 42, Erskine Academy 40

Dexter Regional 58, Bucksport 31

Edward Little 86, Mt. Ararat 55

Gardiner Area 69, Oceanside (Coop) 56

George Stevens 78, Narraguagus 55

Gray-New Gloucester 53, Poland Regional/Whittier 51

Greely 61, Falmouth 43

Houlton 53, Calais 41

Lake Region 49, Freeport 43

Lee Academy 75, Penquis Valley 35

Maranacook Community 59, Lincoln Academy 51

Marshwood 67, Noble 44

Medomak Valley 63, Belfast Area 58

Messalonskee 74, Waterville Senior 37

Mount Desert Island 74, Ellsworth 37

Nokomis Regional 70, Mt. Blue 54

North Yarmouth Academy 66, St. Dominic Regional 24

Orono 55, Old Town 38

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 67, Leavitt Area 62

Piscataquis Community 73, Penobscot Valley 43

Sanford 68, Massabesic 41

Scarborough 50, Bonny Eagle 42

Schenck 80, Stearns 51

Skowhegan Area 53, Mount View 27

South Aroostook Community 97, Katahdin 69

South Portland 54, Deering 31

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 47, Maine Central Institute 31

Sumner Memorial 56, Searsport District 44

Thornton Academy 70, Biddeford 52

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 54, Old Orchard Beach 50

Windham 55, Gorham 49

Winslow 59, Morse 44

Yarmouth 69, Wells 52

York 44, Kennebunk 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Bonny Eagle 45, Scarborough 35

Central 49, Foxcroft Academy 39

Cheverus 49, The Maine Girls' Academy 26

Cony 51, Erskine Academy 42

Deering 62, Portland 42

Edward Little 56, Mt. Ararat 31

Fryeburg Academy 44, Cape Elizabeth 39

Gorham 57, Windham 27

Gray-New Gloucester 59, Poland Regional/Whittier 31

Greely 63, Falmouth 48

Lake Region 64, Freeport 49

Lawrence 55, Brewer 49

Lewiston 42, Bangor 34

Lincoln Academy 70, Maranacook Community 47

Marshwood 57, Noble 26

Medomak Valley 55, Belfast Area 33

Messalonskee 55, Waterville Senior 32

Mt. Abram 42, Carrabec 38

Nokomis Regional 43, Mt. Blue 31

Oceanside (Coop) 53, Gardiner Area 39

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 47, Leavitt Area 15

Penobscot Valley 39, Piscataquis Community 38

Sanford 45, Massabesic 38

Skowhegan Area 53, Mount View 27

South Portland 62, Westbrook 43

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 51, Maine Central Institute 48

St. Dominic Regional 52, North Yarmouth Academy 35

Thornton Academy 60, Biddeford 33

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 48, Old Orchard Beach 28

Waynflete 45, Sacopee Valley 39, OT

Wells 36, Yarmouth 26

Winslow 42, Morse 30

York 43, Kennebunk 33

 

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories