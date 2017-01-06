WLBZ
HS basketball highlights/scoreboard: Friday January 6th

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 11:05 PM. EST January 06, 2017

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Biddeford 63, Mt. Ararat 30

Brunswick 59, Kennebunk 34

Buckfield 43, St. Dominic Regional 26

Camden Hills Regional 75, Belfast Area 68

Cape Elizabeth 63, Marshwood 54

Deering 67, Cheverus 48

Dexter Regional 52, Stearns 21

Edward Little 77, Noble 51

Erskine Academy 62, Mt. Blue 45

Falmouth 54, Lake Region 43

Fort Fairfield 44, Hodgdon 43

George Stevens 97, Lee Academy 69

Gorham 66, Windham 55

Gould (Arthur R) 92, North Haven Community 20

Greely 80, Poland Regional/Whittier 64

Hampden Academy 65, Brewer 54

Houlton Christian Academy 57, Wisdom 33

Lawrence 66, Cony 56

Maranacook Community 51, Freeport 31

Medomak Valley 56, Waterville Senior 24

Monmouth Academy 56, Mt. Abram 49

Nokomis Regional 59, Gardiner Area 53

North Yarmouth Academy 61, Seacoast Christian School 40

Oceanside (Coop) 54, Messalonskee 52

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 58, Bonny Eagle 45

Richmond 82, Forest Hills Consolidated 54

Sanford 65, Massabesic 63

Schenck 70, Calais 58

Skowhegan Area 60, Maine Central Institute 29

South Portland 73, Lewiston 41

Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 61, Gray-New Gloucester 49

Thornton Academy 74, Scarborough 51

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 55, Sacopee Valley 42

Winslow 55, Mount View 42

Woodland 69, Narraguagus 59

Yarmouth 82, Lincoln Academy 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Boothbay Region 40, Carrabec 20

Brunswick 51, Kennebunk 47

Central Aroostook 44, Hodgdon 34

Edward Little 77, Noble 51

Foxcroft Academy 47, Mattanawcook Academy 34

Freeport 56, Maranacook Community 27

Fryeburg Academy 43, Leavitt Area 37

Gardiner Area 54, Nokomis Regional 36

Gorham 69, Windham 32

Gray-New Gloucester 64, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 24

Greely 61, Poland Regional/Whittier 21

Hampden Academy 40, Brewer 34

Hermon 71, Old Town 29

Lawrence 83, Cony 63

Limestone Community 35, Wisdom 29

Marshwood 57, Cape Elizabeth 36

Messalonskee 56, Oceanside (Coop) 40

Mount Desert Island 48, John Bapst Memorial 27

Mt. Ararat 55, Biddeford 38

Mt. Blue 40, Erskine Academy 35

North Yarmouth Academy 47, Seacoast Christian School 33

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 54, Bonny Eagle 46

Richmond 43, Forest Hills Consolidated 34

Scarborough 41, Thornton Academy 39

Schenck 39, Penquis Valley 36

Skowhegan Area 42, Maine Central Institute 30

South Portland 53, Lewiston 38

St. Dominic Regional 55, Buckfield 31

Stearns 59, Dexter Regional 31

Temple Academy 58, Hebron Academy 43

Traip (Robert W.) Academy 42, Sacopee Valley 22

Vinalhaven 58, Rangeley Lakes Regional 36

Waterville Senior 42, Medomak Valley 40

Winslow 73, Mount View 19

Yarmouth 47, Lincoln Academy 36

