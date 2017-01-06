HS basketball highlights/scoreboard: Friday January 6th

BOYS BASKETBALL:
Biddeford 63, Mt. Ararat 30
Brunswick 59, Kennebunk 34
Buckfield 43, St. Dominic Regional 26
Camden Hills Regional 75, Belfast Area 68
Cape Elizabeth 63, Marshwood 54
Deering 67, Cheverus 48
Dexter Regional 52, Stearns 21
Edward Little 77, Noble 51
Erskine Academy 62, Mt. Blue 45
Falmouth 54, Lake Region 43
Fort Fairfield 44, Hodgdon 43
George Stevens 97, Lee Academy 69
Gorham 66, Windham 55
Gould (Arthur R) 92, North Haven Community 20
Greely 80, Poland Regional/Whittier 64
Hampden Academy 65, Brewer 54
Houlton Christian Academy 57, Wisdom 33
Lawrence 66, Cony 56
Maranacook Community 51, Freeport 31
Medomak Valley 56, Waterville Senior 24
Monmouth Academy 56, Mt. Abram 49
Nokomis Regional 59, Gardiner Area 53
North Yarmouth Academy 61, Seacoast Christian School 40
Oceanside (Coop) 54, Messalonskee 52
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 58, Bonny Eagle 45
Richmond 82, Forest Hills Consolidated 54
Sanford 65, Massabesic 63
Schenck 70, Calais 58
Skowhegan Area 60, Maine Central Institute 29
South Portland 73, Lewiston 41
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 61, Gray-New Gloucester 49
Thornton Academy 74, Scarborough 51
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 55, Sacopee Valley 42
Winslow 55, Mount View 42
Woodland 69, Narraguagus 59
Yarmouth 82, Lincoln Academy 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Boothbay Region 40, Carrabec 20
Brunswick 51, Kennebunk 47
Central Aroostook 44, Hodgdon 34
Edward Little 77, Noble 51
Foxcroft Academy 47, Mattanawcook Academy 34
Freeport 56, Maranacook Community 27
Fryeburg Academy 43, Leavitt Area 37
Gardiner Area 54, Nokomis Regional 36
Gorham 69, Windham 32
Gray-New Gloucester 64, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 24
Greely 61, Poland Regional/Whittier 21
Hampden Academy 40, Brewer 34
Hermon 71, Old Town 29
Lawrence 83, Cony 63
Limestone Community 35, Wisdom 29
Marshwood 57, Cape Elizabeth 36
Messalonskee 56, Oceanside (Coop) 40
Mount Desert Island 48, John Bapst Memorial 27
Mt. Ararat 55, Biddeford 38
Mt. Blue 40, Erskine Academy 35
North Yarmouth Academy 47, Seacoast Christian School 33
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 54, Bonny Eagle 46
Richmond 43, Forest Hills Consolidated 34
Scarborough 41, Thornton Academy 39
Schenck 39, Penquis Valley 36
Skowhegan Area 42, Maine Central Institute 30
South Portland 53, Lewiston 38
St. Dominic Regional 55, Buckfield 31
Stearns 59, Dexter Regional 31
Temple Academy 58, Hebron Academy 43
Traip (Robert W.) Academy 42, Sacopee Valley 22
Vinalhaven 58, Rangeley Lakes Regional 36
Waterville Senior 42, Medomak Valley 40
Winslow 73, Mount View 19
Yarmouth 47, Lincoln Academy 36
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs