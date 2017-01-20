WLBZ
HS basketball highlights/scores: Friday, January 20th

Friday, January 20th

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 1:19 AM. EST January 21, 2017


(NEWS CENTER)--

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Bangor Christian 63, Schenck 59

Bonny Eagle 56, Gorham 42

Camden Hills Regional 44, Morse 43

Cape Elizabeth 57, Kennebunk 47

Cony 71, Mt. Blue 54

Deering 79, Massabesic 50

Easton 80, Wisdom 60

Edward Little 63, Brunswick 49

Falmouth 45, Waynflete 32

Forest Hills Consolidated 66, Highview Christian Academy 18

Fort Kent Community 74, Madawaska 26

Fryeburg Academy 42, Freeport 39

Gardiner Area 57, Maranacook Community 51

George Stevens 89, Searsport District 40

Gray-New Gloucester 72, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 54

Greely 61, York 42

Greenville 46, Piscataquis Community 36

Hampden Academy 51, Messalonskee 49

Houlton 54, John Bapst Memorial 40

Leavitt Area 63, Mt. Ararat 57

Lincoln Academy 72, Winslow 61

Maine Central Institute 59, Belfast Area 56

Medomak Valley 60, Erskine Academy 47

Mount Desert Island 44, Central 39

Mount View 65, Nokomis Regional 55

Oceanside (Coop) 66, Waterville Senior 37

Old Orchard Beach 57, Gould (Arthur R) 51

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 60, Lewiston 58

Portland 47, Cheverus 43

Sanford 69, Biddeford 62

Scarborough 59, Noble 54

Skowhegan Area 57, Lawrence 35

South Portland 67, Thornton Academy 57

Valley 74, Rangeley Lakes Regional 30

Wells 61, Lake Region 50

Westbrook 62, Marshwood 39

Yarmouth 64, Poland Regional/Whittier 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Bangor 51, Brewer 33

Bonny Eagle 71, Biddeford 30

Bucksport 62, Lee Academy 18

Camden Hills Regional 60, Morse 38

Cheverus 50, Windham 35

Dexter Regional 45, Schenck 18

Easton 58, Wisdom 15

Edward Little 44, Brunswick 41

Forest Hills Consolidated 57, Highview Christian Academy 33

Fort Kent Community 47, Madawaska 46

Freeport 52, Fryeburg Academy 40

Gardiner Area 58, Maranacook Community 23

Gorham 50, Deering 23

Gray-New Gloucester 55, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 26

Greely 58, York 54

Hebron Academy 44, Gould (Arthur R) 36

John Bapst Memorial 56, Orono 39

Katahdin 33, Penquis Valley 30

Kennebunk 40, Cape Elizabeth 26

Lawrence 46, Skowhegan Area 38

Leavitt Area 41, Mt. Ararat 35

Lincoln Academy 49, Winslow 39

Maine Central Institute 64, Belfast Area 24

Marshwood 53, Westbrook 34

Massabesic 37, Sanford 32

Messalonskee 56, Hampden Academy 41

Mountain Valley 44, Mt. Abram 36

Mt. Blue 41, Cony 32

Nokomis Regional 45, Mount View 25

Piscataquis Community 45, Greenville 28

Rangeley Lakes Regional 34, Valley 25

Scarborough 64, Noble 18

South Aroostook Community 47, Central Aroostook 34

South Portland 58, Thornton Academy 40

Stearns 63, Penobscot Valley 39

Temple Academy 51, Greater Portland Christian 11

The Maine Girls' Academy 47, Portland 41

Washington Academy 57, Calais 52

Waterville Senior 51, Oceanside (Coop) 45

Waynflete 32, Falmouth 29

Yarmouth 48, Poland Regional/Whittier 40

