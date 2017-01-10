WLBZ
HS Basketball: Scoreboard and highlights

WCSH 9:50 PM. EST January 10, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- It was a crazy night in high school basketball action. We are officially at the halfway point of the season. Here are the scores from Tuesday night's games:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashland Community 56, East Grand (GHC) 41

Belfast Area 76, Nokomis Regional 67

Brunswick 58, Camden Hills Regional 43

Bucksport 59, Sumner Memorial 58

Calais 51, Narraguagus 50

Cape Elizabeth 48, York 42, 2OT

Carrabec 66, Dirigo 60

Central 58, Foxcroft Academy 49

Cony 59, Hampden Academy 55

Deer Isle-Stonington 54, Searsport District 46

Dexter Regional 42, Penquis Valley 29

Erskine Academy 43, Waterville Senior 38

Gardiner Area 69, Leavitt Area 58

Gray-New Gloucester 55, Fryeburg Academy 48

Greely 82, Yarmouth 74

Hodgdon 57, Houlton Christian Academy 47

Maranacook Community 50, Mount View 49

Medomak Valley 59, Lincoln Academy 48

North Yarmouth Academy 52, Buckfield 28

Oak Hill 65, Mountain Valley 57

Oceanside (Coop) 51, Maine Central Institute 49

Old Orchard Beach 57, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 54

Penobscot Valley 41, Stearns 33

Portland 67, Scarborough 38

Richmond 76, Valley 68

Skowhegan Area 65, Brewer 59

South Aroostook Community 70, Katahdin 37

Thornton Academy 61, Gorham 40

Washburn District 57, Van Buren District 41

Waynflete 57, Greater Portland Christian 29

Wells 70, Kennebunk 36

Westbrook 56, Biddeford 53

Winslow 61, Lawrence 53, 2OT

Winthrop 52, Madison Area Memorial 38

Wiscasset 57, Lisbon 47

Woodland 49, Shead 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sacopee Valley vs. Freeport, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bonny Eagle 58, Massabesic 29

Boothbay Region 50, Hall-Dale 22

Brunswick 60, Camden Hills Regional 39

Deering 56, Windham 30

Dirigo 33, Carrabec 19

East Grand (GHC) 45, Ashland Community 42

Edward Little 41, Lewiston 24

Gardiner Area 58, Leavitt Area 31

Gorham 60, Thornton Academy 52

Gray-New Gloucester 53, Fryeburg Academy 25

Greely 65, Yarmouth 41

Hampden Academy 71, Cony 39

Lincoln Academy 52, Medomak Valley 48

Lisbon 36, Wiscasset 25

Maine Central Institute 43, Oceanside (Coop) 40

Monmouth Academy 53, Mt. Abram 23

Mount Desert Island 56, Old Town 13

Nokomis Regional 55, Belfast Area 17

North Yarmouth Academy 62, Buckfield 30

Presque Isle 76, Caribou 46

Richmond 31, Valley 23

Sanford 50, Noble 38

Skowhegan Area 61, Brewer 37

The Maine Girls' Academy 46, Marshwood 41

Washburn District 56, Van Buren District 21

Waterville Senior 41, Erskine Academy 27

Wells 41, Kennebunk 38

Westbrook 50, Biddeford 41

Winslow 40, Lawrence 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Freeport vs. Sacopee Valley, ppd. to Jan 11.

*Courtesy: The Associated Press

