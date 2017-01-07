HS basketball scoreboard: Saturday, January 7

5th Quarter Basketball (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

NEWS CENTER -- Here is a complete list of high school scores for boys and girls basketball.

BOYS:

Belfast Area 62, Maine Central Institute 42

Central 59, Presque Isle 44

Fort Fairfield 65, Limestone Community 33

Houlton Christian Academy 67, Katahdin 57

Islesboro Central 52, Highview Christian Academy 29

Machias 56, East Grand (GHC) 24

Rangeley Lakes Regional 55, Vinalhaven 53

Sumner Memorial 72, Jonesport-Beals 52

Temple Academy 56, North Haven Community 23

Waynflete 57, Old Orchard Beach 39

GIRLS:

East Grand (GHC) 44, Machias 14

George Stevens 75, Lee Academy 14

Highview Christian Academy 45, Islesboro Central 28

Jonesport-Beals 39, Sumner Memorial 34

Maine Central Institute 61, Belfast Area 31

Mountain Valley 51, Hall-Dale 16

Narraguagus 50, Calais 41

Old Orchard Beach 46, Waynflete 30

Rangeley Lakes Regional 44, Vinalhaven 39

Shead 48, Fort Kent Community 35

York 63, Wells 42

Courtsey: The Associated Press

Copyright 2016 WCSH