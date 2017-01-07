HS basketball scoreboard: Saturday, January 7

NEWS CENTER -- Here is a complete list of high school scores for boys and girls basketball.
BOYS:
Belfast Area 62, Maine Central Institute 42
Central 59, Presque Isle 44
Fort Fairfield 65, Limestone Community 33
Houlton Christian Academy 67, Katahdin 57
Islesboro Central 52, Highview Christian Academy 29
Machias 56, East Grand (GHC) 24
Rangeley Lakes Regional 55, Vinalhaven 53
Sumner Memorial 72, Jonesport-Beals 52
Temple Academy 56, North Haven Community 23
Waynflete 57, Old Orchard Beach 39
GIRLS:
East Grand (GHC) 44, Machias 14
George Stevens 75, Lee Academy 14
Highview Christian Academy 45, Islesboro Central 28
Jonesport-Beals 39, Sumner Memorial 34
Maine Central Institute 61, Belfast Area 31
Mountain Valley 51, Hall-Dale 16
Narraguagus 50, Calais 41
Old Orchard Beach 46, Waynflete 30
Rangeley Lakes Regional 44, Vinalhaven 39
Shead 48, Fort Kent Community 35
York 63, Wells 42
