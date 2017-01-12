WLBZ
HS Basketball: Thursday scores/highlights

WCSH 9:39 PM. EST January 12, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Here are the scores from Thursday night's basketball games:

BOYS BASKETBALL
 
Ashland Community 24, Van Buren District 22
 
Biddeford 65, Bonny Eagle 48
 
Boothbay Region 69, Oak Hill 57
 
Camden Hills Regional 75, Lincoln Academy 68
 
Cape Elizabeth 59, Poland Regional/Whittier 39
 
Falmouth 60, York 53
 
Forest Hills Consolidated 76, Valley 74
 
Fryeburg Academy 65, Sacopee Valley 31
 
Gardiner Area 71, Cony 70
 
Islesboro Central 47, Greater Portland Christian 42
 
Kennebunk 58, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 57
 
Lewiston 48, Mt. Ararat 40
 
Madison Area Memorial 67, Lisbon 46
 
Maine Central Institute 39, Waterville Senior 14
 
Messalonskee 61, Lawrence 55
 
Morse 63, Brunswick 62
 
Mount View 56, Belfast Area 41
 
Nokomis Regional 62, Skowhegan Area 48
 
North Yarmouth Academy 65, Gould (Arthur R) 41
 
Portland 72, Sanford 41
 
Searsport District 40, Bucksport 38
 
South Portland 65, Scarborough 52
 
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 65, Leavitt Area 38
 
Sumner Memorial 65, Deer Isle-Stonington 55
 
Thornton Academy 56, Deering 53
 
Westbrook 53, Gorham 34
 
Windham 73, Massabesic 57
 
Winslow 61, Maranacook Community 41
 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
 
Ashland Community 38, Van Buren District 18
 
Brunswick 61, Morse 27
 
Bucksport 40, Searsport District 25
 
Central Aroostook 53, Easton 44
 
Edward Little 49, Bangor 22
 
Ellsworth 29, Orono 21
 
Forest Hills Consolidated 38, Valley 33
 
Fort Kent Community 44, Fort Fairfield 32
 
Freeport 58, Lake Region 45
 
Fryeburg Academy 37, Sacopee Valley 25
 
Gardiner Area 57, Cony 31
 
Gray-New Gloucester 39, Wells 29
 
Greater Portland Christian 46, Islesboro Central 27
 
Hermon 61, Mount Desert Island 36
 
Hodgdon 40, South Aroostook Community 24
 
Houlton 66, Calais 54
 
Kennebunk 44, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 26
 
Leavitt Area 56, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 45
 
Lewiston 51, Mt. Ararat 27
 
Madison Area Memorial 49, Lisbon 38
 
Marshwood 51, Noble 34
 
Messalonskee 70, Lawrence 49
 
Mount View 43, Belfast Area 31
 
Mountain Valley 77, Dirigo 27
 
Nokomis Regional 41, Skowhegan Area 34
 
North Yarmouth Academy 62, Hyde 32
 
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 57, Mt. Blue 34
 
Piscataquis Community 35, Schenck 27
 
Shead 62, East Grand (GHC) 40
 
South Portland 47, The Maine Girls' Academy 34
 
Stearns 103, Lee Academy 12
 
Thornton Academy 44, Deering 40
 
Washburn District 71, Limestone Community 40
 
Waterville Senior 44, Maine Central Institute 39
 
Windham 44, Massabesic 39
 
Winslow 88, Maranacook Community 19
 
Woodland 60, Jonesport-Beals 38
 
York 44, Falmouth 38

*Courtesy: The Associated Press

