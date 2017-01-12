HS Basketball: Thursday scores/highlights

(NEWS CENTER) -- Here are the scores from Thursday night's basketball games:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ashland Community 24, Van Buren District 22
Biddeford 65, Bonny Eagle 48
Boothbay Region 69, Oak Hill 57
Camden Hills Regional 75, Lincoln Academy 68
Cape Elizabeth 59, Poland Regional/Whittier 39
Falmouth 60, York 53
Forest Hills Consolidated 76, Valley 74
Fryeburg Academy 65, Sacopee Valley 31
Gardiner Area 71, Cony 70
Islesboro Central 47, Greater Portland Christian 42
Kennebunk 58, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 57
Lewiston 48, Mt. Ararat 40
Madison Area Memorial 67, Lisbon 46
Maine Central Institute 39, Waterville Senior 14
Messalonskee 61, Lawrence 55
Morse 63, Brunswick 62
Mount View 56, Belfast Area 41
Nokomis Regional 62, Skowhegan Area 48
North Yarmouth Academy 65, Gould (Arthur R) 41
Portland 72, Sanford 41
Searsport District 40, Bucksport 38
South Portland 65, Scarborough 52
Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 65, Leavitt Area 38
Sumner Memorial 65, Deer Isle-Stonington 55
Thornton Academy 56, Deering 53
Westbrook 53, Gorham 34
Windham 73, Massabesic 57
Winslow 61, Maranacook Community 41
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ashland Community 38, Van Buren District 18
Brunswick 61, Morse 27
Bucksport 40, Searsport District 25
Central Aroostook 53, Easton 44
Edward Little 49, Bangor 22
Ellsworth 29, Orono 21
Forest Hills Consolidated 38, Valley 33
Fort Kent Community 44, Fort Fairfield 32
Freeport 58, Lake Region 45
Fryeburg Academy 37, Sacopee Valley 25
Gardiner Area 57, Cony 31
Gray-New Gloucester 39, Wells 29
Greater Portland Christian 46, Islesboro Central 27
Hermon 61, Mount Desert Island 36
Hodgdon 40, South Aroostook Community 24
Houlton 66, Calais 54
Kennebunk 44, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 26
Leavitt Area 56, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 45
Lewiston 51, Mt. Ararat 27
Madison Area Memorial 49, Lisbon 38
Marshwood 51, Noble 34
Messalonskee 70, Lawrence 49
Mount View 43, Belfast Area 31
Mountain Valley 77, Dirigo 27
Nokomis Regional 41, Skowhegan Area 34
North Yarmouth Academy 62, Hyde 32
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 57, Mt. Blue 34
Piscataquis Community 35, Schenck 27
Shead 62, East Grand (GHC) 40
South Portland 47, The Maine Girls' Academy 34
Stearns 103, Lee Academy 12
Thornton Academy 44, Deering 40
Washburn District 71, Limestone Community 40
Waterville Senior 44, Maine Central Institute 39
Windham 44, Massabesic 39
Winslow 88, Maranacook Community 19
Woodland 60, Jonesport-Beals 38
York 44, Falmouth 38
*Courtesy: The Associated Press
