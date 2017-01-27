HS hoop highlights & scores: Friday, January 27th

BOYS BASKETBALL:
Bangor 57, Hampden Academy 47
Belfast Area 77, Nokomis Regional 68
Bonny Eagle 55, Sanford 40
Brunswick 66, Biddeford 63
Cape Elizabeth 56, Yarmouth 46
Carrabec 63, Monmouth Academy 54
Central Aroostook 64, Ashland Community 36
Cony 68, Lawrence 54
Deering 57, Cheverus 44
East Grand (GHC) 59, Wisdom 55
Easton 57, Van Buren District 29
Ellsworth 55, Caribou 47
Falmouth 56, Fryeburg Academy 36
Gardiner Area 63, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 61
Gould (Arthur R) 61, Seacoast Christian School 49
Greely 76, Marshwood 31
Houlton Christian Academy 75, Highview Christian Academy 33
Lewiston 65, Morse 33
Lisbon 62, Telstar Regional 43
Madawaska 50, Limestone Community 47
Madison Area Memorial 60, Mountain Valley 59
Maranacook Community 60, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 53
Messalonskee 45, Brewer 31
Mount View 58, Maine Central Institute 54
Mt. Ararat 53, Camden Hills Regional 52
North Yarmouth Academy 52, Old Orchard Beach 45
Oak Hill 54, Dirigo 35
Poland Regional/Whittier 48, Waynflete 46
Presque Isle 60, Mount Desert Island 53
Richmond 66, Rangeley Lakes Regional 33
Scarborough 73, Noble 43
Schenck 75, Penobscot Valley 37
Skowhegan Area 59, Mt. Blue 43
South Portland 67, Massabesic 33
Thornton Academy 62, Gorham 54
Winthrop 62, Boothbay Region 47
York 71, Gray-New Gloucester 64
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Bonny Eagle 53, Noble 28
Brunswick 65, Biddeford 31
Camden Hills Regional 55, Mt. Ararat 39
Central 47, Washington Academy 41
Central Aroostook 51, Ashland Community 36
Cheverus 50, Thornton Academy 43
East Grand (GHC) 46, Wisdom 14
Easton 57, Van Buren District 10
Ellsworth 36, Caribou 23
Falmouth 43, Fryeburg Academy 42
Forest Hills Consolidated 50, Kents Hill 32
Foxcroft Academy 38, Hermon 33
Freeport 52, St. Dominic Regional 25
Gorham 68, Sanford 40
Gray-New Gloucester 48, York 38
Greely 65, Marshwood 44
Hebron Academy 54, Seacoast Christian School 49
Houlton 57, Old Town 22
Lawrence 80, Cony 32
Lewiston 44, Morse 21
Madawaska 65, Limestone Community 20
Maine Central Institute 45, Mount View 30
Messalonskee 67, Brewer 50
Mt. Abram 48, Wiscasset 41
Narraguagus 59, Shead 40
Oceanside (Coop) 56, Medomak Valley 46
Oxford Hills Comprehensive 51, Gardiner Area 43
Piscataquis Community 32, Dexter Regional 28
Presque Isle 50, Mount Desert Island 42
Richmond 45, Rangeley Lakes Regional 18
Scarborough 58, Massabesic 53
Searsport District 52, Sumner Memorial 36
Skowhegan Area 47, Mt. Blue 26
South Aroostook Community 76, Katahdin 52
Stearns 69, Penquis Valley 27
The Maine Girls' Academy 43, Deering 40
Westbrook 54, Leavitt Area 50
Windham 62, Portland 46
Winslow 60, Lincoln Academy 48
Yarmouth 56, Cape Elizabeth 46
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs