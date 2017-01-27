WLBZ
HS hoop highlights & scores: Friday, January 27th

Lee Goldberg, WCSH 10:48 PM. EST January 27, 2017

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Bangor 57, Hampden Academy 47

Belfast Area 77, Nokomis Regional 68

Bonny Eagle 55, Sanford 40

Brunswick 66, Biddeford 63

Cape Elizabeth 56, Yarmouth 46

Carrabec 63, Monmouth Academy 54

Central Aroostook 64, Ashland Community 36

Cony 68, Lawrence 54

Deering 57, Cheverus 44

East Grand (GHC) 59, Wisdom 55

Easton 57, Van Buren District 29

Ellsworth 55, Caribou 47

Falmouth 56, Fryeburg Academy 36

Gardiner Area 63, Oxford Hills Comprehensive 61

Gould (Arthur R) 61, Seacoast Christian School 49

Greely 76, Marshwood 31

Houlton Christian Academy 75, Highview Christian Academy 33

Lewiston 65, Morse 33

Lisbon 62, Telstar Regional 43

Madawaska 50, Limestone Community 47

Madison Area Memorial 60, Mountain Valley 59

Maranacook Community 60, Spruce Mountain COOP (Jay/Livermore Falls) 53

Messalonskee 45, Brewer 31

Mount View 58, Maine Central Institute 54

Mt. Ararat 53, Camden Hills Regional 52

North Yarmouth Academy 52, Old Orchard Beach 45

Oak Hill 54, Dirigo 35

Poland Regional/Whittier 48, Waynflete 46

Presque Isle 60, Mount Desert Island 53

Richmond 66, Rangeley Lakes Regional 33

Scarborough 73, Noble 43

Schenck 75, Penobscot Valley 37

Skowhegan Area 59, Mt. Blue 43

South Portland 67, Massabesic 33

Thornton Academy 62, Gorham 54

Winthrop 62, Boothbay Region 47

York 71, Gray-New Gloucester 64

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Bonny Eagle 53, Noble 28

Brunswick 65, Biddeford 31

Camden Hills Regional 55, Mt. Ararat 39

Central 47, Washington Academy 41

Central Aroostook 51, Ashland Community 36

Cheverus 50, Thornton Academy 43

East Grand (GHC) 46, Wisdom 14

Easton 57, Van Buren District 10

Ellsworth 36, Caribou 23

Falmouth 43, Fryeburg Academy 42

Forest Hills Consolidated 50, Kents Hill 32

Foxcroft Academy 38, Hermon 33

Freeport 52, St. Dominic Regional 25

Gorham 68, Sanford 40

Gray-New Gloucester 48, York 38

Greely 65, Marshwood 44

Hebron Academy 54, Seacoast Christian School 49

Houlton 57, Old Town 22

Lawrence 80, Cony 32

Lewiston 44, Morse 21

Madawaska 65, Limestone Community 20

Maine Central Institute 45, Mount View 30

Messalonskee 67, Brewer 50

Mt. Abram 48, Wiscasset 41

Narraguagus 59, Shead 40

Oceanside (Coop) 56, Medomak Valley 46

Oxford Hills Comprehensive 51, Gardiner Area 43

Piscataquis Community 32, Dexter Regional 28

Presque Isle 50, Mount Desert Island 42

Richmond 45, Rangeley Lakes Regional 18

Scarborough 58, Massabesic 53

Searsport District 52, Sumner Memorial 36

Skowhegan Area 47, Mt. Blue 26

South Aroostook Community 76, Katahdin 52

Stearns 69, Penquis Valley 27

The Maine Girls' Academy 43, Deering 40

Westbrook 54, Leavitt Area 50

Windham 62, Portland 46

Winslow 60, Lincoln Academy 48

Yarmouth 56, Cape Elizabeth 46

