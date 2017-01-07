Husson snaps 3-game skid with win over Maine Maritime

Husson snaps its 3-game losing skid, taking on the Maine Maritime Mariners in conference play.

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After an early foul by Maine Maritime, Husson Senior Raheem Anderson made a three-point shot that started a trade-off of points and fouls between the two teams.



By the 10-minute mark of the first half, Husson began to pull away with a score of 21-17. This trend would continue until Husson led Maine Maritime 30-20 at the six-minute mark.



However, these points would not go unanswered and Maine Maritime closed the gap between the teams to 32-31 with 3:30 left in the first half. Husson Freshman Jake Black made a quick layup after securing a Maine Maritime rebound at 0:59.



The first half of this very competitive game came to a close with both teams at 38 points.



Anderson began the second half with another three-point shot, assisted by Black. At the conclusion of this game, Anderson was only two points away from his personal best.



The teams remained very close as each team answered the other's score. Husson led by a mere three points at 12:30 with a score of 57-54.



Husson once again began to pull away from Maine Maritime by 7:27 with a score of 71-61 after Senior Zach Curran made a layup.



After a steal by Senior Eli Itkin, Husson called a timeout with the score in their favor at 75-63.



Husson would continue to dominate this game in the second half, and with a last layup by Junior Mitch Worcester, Husson won 83-70 over Maine Maritime.

The Husson Men's Basketball team will have their next contest against Thomas on Tuesday January 10. Tipoff for this home game will be at 5:30 p.m. EST.



Copyright 2016 WCSH