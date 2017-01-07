Husson women's stay perfect in conference play

Before Saturday's game, the Husson women's basketball team honored 104-year-old Clara Swan, who passed away. Swan coached the Eagles for 19 years, compiling a 240-34-7 record, including two undefeated seasons.

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Husson Women's Basketball team started out strong against Maine Maritime at their first home game of 2017. Having won against the Southern Maine Huskies on January 4, spirits were high heading into today's game.

With a 3-point jump shot, Senior Darla Morales gave Husson an early lead at 8:17.

This lead quickly disappeared as Maine Maritime answered, and Husson led by just one point with one minute left in the first half with a score of 16-15.

Freshman Sami Ireland scored the last point of the first quarter on a free throw shot at 0:55 which brought the final first half score to 18-17.

The score remained very close in the second quarter, with neither team willing to give up points. At 7:05, Husson and Maine Maritime were tied at 21 points each.

Morales scored a 3-point jump shot at 6:07 which gave Husson the lead at 24-23. This lead increased when Worcester also scored two 3-point jump shots shortly after, putting Husson ahead at 31-23.

Senior Chandler Guerrette stole the ball at 2:55 for a layup which brought the score to 35-25. Scoring a 3-point jump shot, Guerrette brought Husson's score to 41-27 with just 39 seconds left in the first half.

With two foul shot points, Senior Denae Johnson rounded out the first half with Husson leading Maine Maritime 43-29.

At the start of the third quarter, Worcester started Husson off with a layup, bringing the score to 47-33. A steal by Junior Anna MacKenzie and a layup and 3-point jump by Morales brought the score to 54-33, increasing Husson's sizeable lead.

Johnson rounded out a 20-point lead (56-36) with her jump shot at 4:24, with an assist from Worcester. Freshman Sarah Bragg brought the score to 65-40 with her jump shot at 1:23. The third quarter ended with Husson leading Maine Maritime 67-45.

In the last quarter of the game, Husson maintained their lead, with Bragg, Ireland, Freshman Ashley Littlefield and Freshman Tate Dolley. The final score, a victory for Husson, was 82-53.

The Husson Women's Basketball team will challenge Thomas on Tuesday January 10. Tipoff for this home game will be at 7:30 p.m. EST.

