In Patriot Nation, one Falcon is family for Maine couple

Matt Ryan kisses his wife Sarah Marshall Ryan after the game against the Green Bay Packers.

(NEWS CENTER)-- Sarah Marshall was a basketball superstar in our state and won a pair of state titles with McAuley back in 2002 and 2003. She then went on to play division 1 ball at Boston College. About 3 months into her freshman year at B.C., Sarah met a boy on the football team named Matt Ryan and the two have been together ever since. Ryan of course went on to be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and will be the starting quarterback against the Patriots one week from Sunday, so forgive the Marshall family and their friends, if at least for this one game, family comes first.

