WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 28 closing alerts
Weather Alert 17 weather alerts
Close

Lessard's late goal leads Noble/Wells to victory

Lessard's late goal lifts Knights

WCSH 11:51 PM. EST December 29, 2016

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Noble/Wells (2-3) scored a late third period goal and an empty-netter to knock off South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport (1-3-1), 4-2. 

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories