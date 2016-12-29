Close Lessard's late goal leads Noble/Wells to victory Lessard's late goal lifts Knights WCSH 11:51 PM. EST December 29, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Noble/Wells (2-3) scored a late third period goal and an empty-netter to knock off South Portland/Waynflete/Freeport (1-3-1), 4-2. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington More Stories CMP, Emera Maine information if you're left in the dark Dec 30, 2016, 5:32 a.m. Snow means money for local businesses Dec 29, 2016, 5:21 p.m. Fatal accident on Rt 1A in Holden Dec 29, 2016, 2:03 p.m.
