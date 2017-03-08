Lewiston-based Element All Stars prepare for national cheeleading competition

Element All Stars cheerleaders show off their moves (Photo: WCSH)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Lewiston-based cheerleading organization, Element All Stars, are humbled by their small gym roots, but confident with their big show style. It's that style that landed them a spot in The Summit national cheerleading competition in Orlando, Florida a second year in a row after just forming in 2014.

Two of the Element All Stars teams, Neon and Chrome, will compete in May against more than 900 teams from around the country and even a few from outside of the U.S. Last year, the same two teams competed at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Center, and Neon took fifth place in it's national division.

This year, the young ladies are hoping to place in the top three, but no one is counting them out of a shot at the top title. Until May, they'll be eating, sleeping, and overall, living cheerleading in their every day lives to be able to walk away from The Summit proud.

Element All Stars is currently fundraising to pay for their trip to the Orlando-based competition. You can visit their website for contacts and details.

