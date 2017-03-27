Lewiston teen sets record by bowling a perfect 300 game

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Anyone who has ever been to a bowling alley knows there are few better feelings than seeing all 10 pins get knocked over on one roll for a strike.

Lewiston's Avery Goulding, 16, saw that happen 12 times in a row during one of her league games at Sparetime Recreation last month.

Goulding, who was 15 at the time, became the youngest girl in Maine to bowl a perfect 300 during a sanctioned game and even beat the record by three years.

Bring the boy's record into the picture (14-years-old) and Avery is the second youngest to bowl a perfect game.

Goulding said she that bowling a 300 has always been a dream of hers and that she never expected to achieve that goal at such a young age.

Avery was recently recognized by the State House of Representatives for the achievement. Rep. Bruce Bickford of Auburn was on hand for the presentation honoring the teen bowler.

