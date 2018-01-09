WLBZ
Lineman awards are a very big honor befitting very big guys

M. Kmack , WCSH 11:14 AM. EST January 09, 2018

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- After all of the hits that linemen have taken throughout the football season, the Gaziano Awards let them take a much-deserved bow.

The awards are handed out each year to honor Maine's top senior players at the lineman position on both offensive and defense. The name on the award is a tribute to accomplished football player and businessman Frank Gaziano. He founded South Portland-based National Distributors. The company contributes thousands of dollars in prize money each year to the winners.

Six finalists for the awards learned about their selection on Tuesday morning.

DEFENSE

  • Michael Lunny, Sanford High School
  • Aidan Parmenter, Leavitt Area High School
  • Arlo Pike, Bonny Eagle High School

OFFENSE

  • Cole Hoffman, Kennebunk High School
  • Zachary Klein, Bonny Eagle High School
  • Sean McCormack-Kuhman, Wells High School

The Gaziano Awards will be handed out at a luncheon ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, January 27.

© 2018 WCSH-TV


