Lineman awards are a very big honor befitting very big guys

The best offensive and defensive linemen in Maine are honored each year with Gaziano Awards (Photo: National Distributors, Inc.)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- After all of the hits that linemen have taken throughout the football season, the Gaziano Awards let them take a much-deserved bow.

The awards are handed out each year to honor Maine's top senior players at the lineman position on both offensive and defense. The name on the award is a tribute to accomplished football player and businessman Frank Gaziano. He founded South Portland-based National Distributors. The company contributes thousands of dollars in prize money each year to the winners.

Six finalists for the awards learned about their selection on Tuesday morning.

DEFENSE

Michael Lunny, Sanford High School

Aidan Parmenter, Leavitt Area High School

Arlo Pike, Bonny Eagle High School

OFFENSE

Cole Hoffman, Kennebunk High School

Zachary Klein, Bonny Eagle High School

Sean McCormack-Kuhman, Wells High School

The Gaziano Awards will be handed out at a luncheon ceremony at the Augusta Civic Center on Saturday, January 27.

© 2018 WCSH-TV