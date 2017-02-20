Longtime MDI fan cheers on Trojans at state tourney

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Richard Norwood has been driving the MDI basketball team from game to game for the last 46 years. It's not a job to him because he is one of their biggest fans, and the feeling is mutual.

“It is something that I love, and the guys, it is just like a family," Norwood said. "When they get on the bus they give me the high five. When they leave the bus they say Richard have a good evening, see ya tomorrow or whatever."

Norwood recently retired from being the maintenance supervisor at Pemetic Elementary School, where he was once a student and a basketball player himself.

MDI won Friday night. They will play Central High Wednesday at 2 p.m.

