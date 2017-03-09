Loudon loses second annual NASCAR race in favor of Las Vegas

Sep 25, 2016; Loudon, NH, USA; NASCAR Sprint Cup driver Kevin Harvick celebrates holding a lobster after finishing first in the New England 300 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Fluharty, Brian Fluharty)

(NEWS CENTER) -- New England NASCAR fans will have one less weekend of race rallying in New Hampshire. On Wednesday, NASCAR.com released information about addition of NASCAR's schedule in relation to adding another race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In 2016, Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted the Monster Energy Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series as well as an event for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

The NASCAR gain in Las Vegas seems like it will be a loss for racing fans closer to New Hampshire Speedway and Kentucky Speedway.

President and CEO of Speedway Sports, Marcus Smith commented on the re-structure of NASCAR's racing schedule. "We will work hard to make sure the July NASCAR race weekends that we will continue to host in New Hampshire and Kentucky are bigger and better than ever before for our fans, sponsors, and stakeholders.”

Copyright 2017 WCSH