(NEWS CENTER) -- There will be a young man attending the National Drive, Chip & Putt Championship in Augusta, Georgia this weekend. The skills exhibition will be hosted just before the Masters Golf Tournament begins.

Among the national competitors is Michael Bruce of Fort Fairfield. Michael is 9-years-old and qualified for the championship at Val Halla Golf Course in Cumberland. Bruce's home course is Aroostook Valley Country Club in Fort Fairfield. The best round Michael has ever shot was an impressive 77.

When asked by organizers which other three golfers would make up his dream golf foursome -- Michael said Jack Nicklaus, his dad as well as his 'Grampy' Bruce.