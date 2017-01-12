Maine football to meet UMass at Fenway Park in 2017

University of Maine Black Bear Football (NCAA FCS/Colonial Athletic Association) (Photo: WCSH)

ORONO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On Jan. 12, 2017, Fenway Sports Management announced that the University of Maine football team will meet the University of Massachusetts on Saturday, Nov. 11 at historic Fenway Park.

"The historic prestige and legendary status of Fenway Park make this such a special and unique opportunity for the University of Maine and one we are excited to share with our student-athletes, staff, fans and alumni," said UMaine Athletic Director Karlton Creech. "We would like to thank Fenway Sports Management and everyone who worked to make this event at such a historic venue a reality."

Maine will be making its first football appearance at Fenway Park when it meets UMass in the fall of 2017.

"To be able to play a college football game at Fenway Park, where all the history and tradition is so rich, we could not be more excited about this opportunity for our program and fan base," said UMaine head coach Joe Harasymiak.

Maine and UMass, who share a long history after both were members of the Yankee Conference, Atlantic-10 and Colonial Athletic Association, will be meeting for the 59th time. The Black Bears have won two in a row against the Minutemen, including a 24-14 victory back in 2013 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The win was Maine's second ever over a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponent.

Fenway Park will host two other New England Division I football games in 2017. On Friday, Nov. 10, Brown University will host Dartmouth before UConn plays host to Boston College on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Game times and ticket information for all three games will be announced at a later date.

