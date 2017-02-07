Mainers make thier way to Pats Parade

BOSTON, Massachusetts (NEWS CENTER) -- For the fifth time in their history, the Patriots piled into Duckboats, turned up the tunes and headed towards City Hall for their Super Bowl Victory Parade.

Thousands of screaming fans stood out in the snow and rain to cheer them on, and of course, there were plenty of Mainers in the crowd. NEWS CENTER's Jessica Gagne caught up with a few who were happy to make the trip no matter the weather. Because like coach Bill Belichick said during the parade, there are no days off!

