Mainers ride in style to Patriots playoff game

Jan 1, 2017; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells out at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

(NEWS CENTER) -- As the New England Patriots make their 'Drive for Five' Super Bowl championships, Mainers are heading to Foxboro to be part of the action.

While most drive, some leave that to somebody else and take another form of transportation -- a limousine.

Bill Marshall has been driving limousines since he was in high school and is currently celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his business.

Marshall sends three different limousines and party buses to Gillette Stadium on game day, where everyone meets in the parking lot for a giant tailgate.

NEWS CENTER's Johnny Mehler is going along for the ride to see how some Mainers kicked-off the Patriots Super Bowl run.

