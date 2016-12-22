Maine's Fleming has career night in battle of the bears

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (NEWS CENTER) -- The Black Bears looking to bounce back from a 2-game losing skid took on Brown University in a Thursday afternoon shootout which saw both teams leading by significant amounts throughout the game; while Maine held a 13 point lead at halftime, Brown would come back to outscore the Black Bears 55-37 in the second half, leading to a final score of 82-77.

South Paris native and UMaine freshman Andrew Fleming led the team with a career high 23 points and 14 rebounds for his second-straight double-double.

Copyright 2016 WCSH