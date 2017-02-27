Messalonskee Eagles soaring into historic state championship weekend

OAKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- What a weekend it was for Messalonskee High School. The girls basketball team won its first regional championship since 2009 and the boys team will be playing for a gold ball for the first time ever.

For some players like Allyssa Turner, she also has bragging rights as the first member of her family to play in a state championship

"A lot of it is they just really want me to win because it's important to my family, basketball is a big part of my family and it's just a lot of excitement and a little bit of jealousy," said Turner, a senior point guard for the Eagles.

"I think that was the year my best friend Lydia Dexter's sister played I think Hannah Dexter is that right?," said senior Sophia Holmes, thinking back to the last the the Messalonskee girls team played in the state game.

"The girls are going too, they haven't gone in eight years it's a decent wait not as long as us, first time ever, " said senior guard James Kouletsis, "it's cool and it's very special that we are both going at the same time."

"This isn't just a team win or a school win it's a win for the community and the whole town and knowing that this is for everyone and that they're for us is a great feeling"

The girls and boys teams will play back to back on Saturday (1:00 PM and 2:45 PM in Augusta) so expect to see a whole lot of red, white and blue in the stands.

