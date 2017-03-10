Missing 9-year-old found safe in Staceyville

STACEYVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Rowen Ross, 9, was found safe by Maine Game Wardens a little after 10 p.m. Friday night.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says Rowen left the Katahdin Elementary School in Staceyville on foot around noon. Hours later, he was found in the woods about a mile from the school.

Volunteers from the community joined Game Wardens and police in the search for Rowen Friday night. Friends and neighbors used their snowmobiles to comb through the woods around the school.

