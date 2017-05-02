Applause replaces racial taunts at Fenway

Adam Jones of the Baltimore Orioles looks on during the National Anthem before a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 2, 2017 at Fenway Park in Boston (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) - Adam Jones received extended applause from Fenway Park fans a night after he was racially taunted, both teams were warned after Boston ace Chris Sale threw behind Manny Machado's legs in the first inning and the Red Sox went on to beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Tuesday night.

Machado homered out of Fenway Park for the second straight night, a seventh-inning drive, and the Orioles turned an usual triple play in the eighth inning on a popup to short left field.

Before the game Jones received an apology from Red Sox president Sam Kennedy on behalf of the club. Many fans stood during a lengthy round of applause in the first inning, and Sale stepped off the mound to extend the reception.

But one batter later the game turned testy when Sale's first pitch to Machado went to the backstop. Emotions have been elevated since Machado injured Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia on a slide April 21 at Baltimore. Pedroia missed the next three games.

Hanley Ramirez homered twice, Mookie Betts hit a two-run double and Sale struck out 11 over eight innings.

© 2017 WCSH-TV