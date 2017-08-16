Aw man…this ceremonial first pitch at Fenway is tough to watch

(Photo: NESN)

BOSTON (NEWS CENTER) — Wild ceremonial first pitches are a dime a dozen. Seems like more than half the time they're in the dirt, off to the side or flying over the catcher's mitt into the backstop netting.

But rarely do they happen to hit an onlooker…especially in a particular region of the male anatomy that, if struck, causes some intense pain.

That happened to Greater Boston Area photographer Tony Capobianco Wednesday night at Fenway Park during a commemoration of the 1967 "Impossible Dream" team's 50th anniversary.

The ball left the pitcher's hand and floated straight past Red Sox great Mike Andrews and into Capobianco's groin area, and it was all caught live on NESN's pregame broadcast.

Capobianco was able to capture the moment just before impact on camera, and later tweeted "THANK THE LAWD it was just a bit outside," and "You're welcome world," in reply to a tweet stating he "may now be the most famous man in the news tonight."

My camera man @TonyCapobianco is the poor guy that took that first pitch in the McNuggets. Here's his view of it coming in. pic.twitter.com/NVD70hiIn2 — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) August 16, 2017

The pitcher was cancer survivor Jordan Leandre, known for his inspirational battle against cancer, multiple national anthem performances at Fenway and appearance in the 2005 film "Fever Pitch."

A competitive pitcher himself, Leandre acknowledged his throw was a bit off, apologizing and tweeting "This is not top 10 worthy" in reference to the ESPN SportsCenter segment.

Yikes... — Jordan Leandre (@Jordan_BBS) August 16, 2017

The 17-year-old also poked fun at the situation, tweeting "Better not crowd the plate 😳," and "E-Rod struggling tonight, it's a shame they didn't leave me in. I was just getting warmed up."

Capobianco's probably just lucky Leandre didn't throw his fastball.

Former Jimmy Fund Clinic patient Jordan throws the first pitch to @redsox great Mike Andrews! ⚾️ #KCANCER pic.twitter.com/XlXB16QaI5 — The Jimmy Fund (@TheJimmyFund) August 16, 2017

The Jimmy Fund's annual Radio-Telethon had already raised $3 million prior the Wednesday night's true first pitch, and Leandre is a former patient of the charitable fund.

You can help #KCANCER by donating here » bit.ly/2v3KGu4

