MLB Players Weekend: Boston Red Sox nicknames

(USA TODAY Sports) — Meet Benny, Mookie, and JBJ - the familiar yet revamped members of the outfield mantra "Win. Dance. Repeat."
Those are just some of the Boston Red Sox's nicknames.
From Aug. 25-27, major league players will wear customized jerseys - many with nicknames - in celebration of MLB Players Weekend.
We got nicknames! 👀#PlayersWeekend details: https://t.co/5n3xOfdbA8 pic.twitter.com/jloQcUKSqi— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2017
Here's the full list of Red Sox players' nicknames:
• Fernando Abad ... Nandito
• Matt Barnes ... Barnacles
• Andrew Benintendi ... Benny
• Mookie Betts ... Mookie
• Xander Bogaerts ... X
• Blaine Boyer ... Grande Rojo
• Jackie Bradley Jr. ... JBJ
• Rajai Davis ... Raj
• Rafael Devers ... Carlíta
• Doug Fister ... Fist
• Heath Hembree ... Heater
• Brock Holt ... Brock Star
• Joe Kelly ... JK
• Craig Kimbrel ... Dirty Craig
• Sandy Leon ... Noah
• Mitch Moreland ... 2-Bags
• Eduardo Nunez ... Nunie
• Dustin Pedroia ... Laser Show
• Drew Pomeranz ... Big Smooth
• Rick Porcello ... Veintidós
• David Price ... Astro's Dad
• Hanley Ramirez ... El Trecé
• Addison Reed ... Reeder
• Eduardo Rodriguez ... El Gualo
• Robbie Ross Jr. ... Lawnmower
• Josh Rutledge ... Rutty
• Chris Sale ... Stickman
• Robby Scott ... Bob O
• Carson Smith ... Smitty
• Ben Taylor ... Taylor
• Tyler Thornburg ... Thorny
• Christian Vazquez ... Colo
• Brandon Workman ... Workman
• Chris Young ... CY
