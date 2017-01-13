Sea Dogs, Red Sox extend affiliation through 2020

(Photo: Portland Sea Dogs)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Portland Sea Dogs and Boston Red Sox have agreed to extend affiliation for an additional two years.

Portland will remain Boston's Double-A Eastern League team through 2020.

Red Sox Vice President/ Player Development Ben Crockett and Sea Dogs Chairman Bill Burke made the announcement.

Red Sox Vice President/ Player Development Ben Crockett and Sea Dogs Chairman Bill Burke made the announcement.

"We are excited to extend our development partnership with the city of Portland and the Sea Dogs organization," said Ben Crockett, VP of player development for the Red Sox. "Hadlock Field remains a significant stepping stone for Red Sox prospects en route to Fenway Park. We appreciate the consistent support shown to our players and staff by the Sea Dogs fan base and the organization led by Bill Burke, Sally McNamara, Charlie Eshbach and Geoff Iacuessa."

The Sea Dogs' relationship with the Boston Red Sox began in 2003, following a nine-year affiliation with the Florida Marlins.

