Moose hunt expands into more Maine territory

A bull moose (Photo: Wikipedia)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's annual moose hunt is coming to the central and western parts of the state.



The moose hunt takes place from September to November and is broken up into sections that allow moose hunting in different parts of the state. The piece of the hunt that takes place in the largest geographic area runs from Monday through Oct. 14.



Hunters will be allowed to take one moose in the area, which takes up 19 of the state's 28 wildlife management districts.



The longest stretch of the moose hunt runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 25. That part of the hunt takes place only in two wildlife management districts. One is located in southwestern Maine and the other is centered around the Belgrade Lakes region.

© 2017 Associated Press